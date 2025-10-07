NFL Films Gives Trevor Lawrence's Stumbling Game-Winning TD Perfect Nickname
Trevor Lawrence made the miraculous happen on Monday night, slipping on his lineman's shoe and falling twice before getting back up and scoring a game-winning touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The score gave Jacksonville a 31-28 lead over the Chiefs with just 23 seconds to go in the game, and in the end secured them a 4-1 record through the first five weeks of the NFL season. And now? The play has its own nickname.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, NFL Films shared a video of the touchdown—with some hilarious slapstick music in the background—and called it the Slip 6.
Take a look:
Somewhat ironically, Jacksonville was able to accomplish a pick 6 and a slip 6 in the same game. Good on them.
Lawrence finished Monday night's game an impressive 18-for-25 passing for 221 yards and a touchdown to go along with 10 carries for 54 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. The Jaguars are now tied with the Colts for first place in the AFC South.