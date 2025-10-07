SI

NFL Films Gives Trevor Lawrence's Stumbling Game-Winning TD Perfect Nickname

The Jaguars quarterback etched himself in NFL lore on Monday night.

Mike Kadlick

Trevor Lawrence scored a game-winning touchdown for the Jaguars on Monday night.
Trevor Lawrence scored a game-winning touchdown for the Jaguars on Monday night. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Trevor Lawrence made the miraculous happen on Monday night, slipping on his lineman's shoe and falling twice before getting back up and scoring a game-winning touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The score gave Jacksonville a 31-28 lead over the Chiefs with just 23 seconds to go in the game, and in the end secured them a 4-1 record through the first five weeks of the NFL season. And now? The play has its own nickname.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, NFL Films shared a video of the touchdown—with some hilarious slapstick music in the background—and called it the Slip 6.

Somewhat ironically, Jacksonville was able to accomplish a pick 6 and a slip 6 in the same game. Good on them.

Lawrence finished Monday night's game an impressive 18-for-25 passing for 221 yards and a touchdown to go along with 10 carries for 54 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. The Jaguars are now tied with the Colts for first place in the AFC South.

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

