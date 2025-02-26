NFL Free Agency 2025: Top Three Landing Spots for Charvarius Ward
For Charvarius Ward, it’s time to make a change. He spoke about that after the season, a year which included the tragic loss of his 1-year-old daughter.
Ward, 28, spent the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with the San Francisco 49ers, where he made second-team All-Pro and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 on the way to Super Bowl LVIII.
However, with Ward about to hit free agency for the second time in his career, there are a litany of options for the star corner.
Here are three teams that should be at the top of the list in terms of interest for Ward, who is ranked eighth on Sports Illustrated’s top 50 free agents list.
1. New York Jets
If Ward is looking for a change, going across the country might do the trick. And the Jets are going to have a need at corner if D.J. Reed signs elsewhere in free agency.
Ward would be a great fit for New York. He would be playing for defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who Ward flourished under during their shared time in the Bay Area. With Wilks running the San Francisco defense in 2023, Ward was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro, with a league-high 23 passes defensed while grabbing five interceptions.
Considering Wilks is with the Jets, along with Gang Green being run by a former cornerback in coach Aaron Glenn, the fit could be enticing for both sides.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Reunion? Potentially. The Chiefs are tight on cap space but could add more if they restructure Patrick Mahomes’s contract and then either extend guard Joe Thuney or see the retirement of Travis Kelce.
Should general manager Brett Veach want to be creative, he could sign Ward, allowing All-Pro slot corner Trent McDuffie to move back inside where he’s at his best. Meanwhile, Ward could pair with Jaylen Watson on the perimeter, giving Kansas City one of the league’s best trios at corner.
After the 2021 season when Ward became a free agent, Veach tried to sign him before losing out to San Francisco, who gave Ward three years and $40.5 million. Perhaps this time around, Veach makes another pitch and brings him back to Kansas City.
3. Green Bay Packers
If the Packers move on from Jaire Alexander this offseason, GM Brian Gutekunst will need to find a replacement.
Green Bay plays a passive style of defense under coordinator Jeff Hafley, ranking 31st in blitz rate. This means Ward won’t be left on an island all the time, and instead would have help from quality safeties, including star Xavier McKinney. That could be beneficial as Ward creeps closer toward turning 30.
The Packers will have good intel on Ward, as 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan remains close with Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur. If Shanahan gives good remarks, it could help sway the decision on whether to give Ward a multi-year deal.