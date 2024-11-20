2025 NFL Free Agency: Ranking the Top 50 Set to Hit the Market
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
We’re still two months away from playoff games, but NFL teams have already started planning for the offseason, even the Super Bowl contenders.
It’s never too early to do research on the top free agents, who will be able to officially sign on March 12 after the two-day negotiating period, which begins on March 10. If you’re a fan of one of the bad teams this season, take a break from mock drafts and dive into our list of top 50 free agents for the 2025 offseason.
But the good teams also have roster holes, so it’s not a bad idea to learn about players who might be available come March to possibly help your favorite team in the near future. The upcoming free agency frenzy will likely have many quality wide receivers available, including Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Chris Godwin.
This could be a rare year in which quality starting quarterbacks are available on the open market, too. But with the way Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson have played this season, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers lock up their respective signal-callers before the next league year in March.
Need offensive line help? Offensive guards Trey Smith and Zack Martin are pending free agents. What about bargain signings? Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and edge rusher Malcolm Koonce could be available after sustaining significant injuries.
All right, let’s stop giving away the list. Here are the top 50 free agents for the 2025 offseason.
Note: Ages shown will be reflective of the beginning of free agency on March 12, 2025
50. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
Age: 28
Slayton has been one of the few reliable Giants wide receivers in the Daniel Jones era. It says plenty that he consistently made plays downfield playing for one of the worst offenses in the league the past few seasons. Don’t be surprised if Slayton is a bargain addition for one of the contending teams. He’s well on his way to three consecutive seasons with at least 700 receiving yards.
49. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Age: 29
Chubb returned in Week 7 from a catastrophic knee injury and hasn’t looked the same. Running behind a bad offensive line, he has gained just 163 yards on 3.1 yards per carry. If things don’t change, he’s likely looking at a one-year deal with incentives to reset his value for 2026.
48. Robert Spillane, ILB, Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 29
Spillane was instrumental in the Raiders’ defensive turnaround last season. The Las Vegas defense has struggled this year, but Spillane has found a way to still impact games. He has a team-high 97 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss this season. Spillane, the former Steelers linebacker, might top his career high of 148 total tackles in his breakout 2023 season.
47. Marquise Brown, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 27
Brown sustained a shoulder injury in the preseason opener requiring surgery and hasn’t played since. Brown could return at the end of the regular season or in the playoffs, but regardless, he will be looking for a one-year deal as he took a year ago.
46. Lavonte David, ILB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 35
David hasn’t slowed in his 13th NFL season. He’s played 97% of the snaps in Todd Bowles’s defense and has 72 total tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks this season. Despite his age, the Buccaneers have had a hard time letting him go because he’s on his fifth contract with the team.
45. Bobby Wagner, ILB, Washington Commanders
Age: 34
Wagner is playing solid football. The future Hall of Famer has been excellent running the Commanders’ defense, wearing the green dot while notching 91 tackles, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and two sacks. He’s been an asset for a team attempting to turn around the most toxic culture in pro football.
44. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 25
Samuel has been a reliable cornerback for the Chargers, but the team might be willing to let him go because the current coaching staff didn’t draft the 2021 second-round pick. If he’s not in Jim Harbaugh’s long-term plans, there will likely be many teams interested in the feisty cornerback with six career interceptions.
43. Kevin Zeitler, OG, Detroit Lions
Age: 35
Zeitler is one of the oldest upcoming free agents, and yet he will still have a meaningful market. Last season, Zeitler made his first Pro Bowl appearance. In 2024, he’s been a vital part of the NFL’s top offensive line, helping the Lions produce a nasty rushing attack led by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.
42. B.J. Hill, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 29
Hill could have plenty of suitors due to a thin market for interior defensive linemen. He’s been a steady playmaker since leaving the Giants for the Bengals in 2021. The 2018 third-round pick provides versatility as a defensive lineman who can rush the passer and stop the run.
41. Alaric Jackson, OT, Los Angeles Rams
Age: 26
Jackson has moved around the line during his rookie contract, going from guard to tackle, and backup to starter. After starting 15 games last year, Jackson has become the Rams’ left tackle. He’s done well on a line ravaged by injuries this year, earning a grade of 72.5 from Pro Football Focus.
40. Byron Murphy Jr., CB, Minnesota Vikings
Age: 27
Murphy is in the midst of a bounce-back season after a rough first year in Minnesota. He’s one of the reasons why Brian Flores’s heavy-blitz scheme has flourished this season because of his reliable coverage. Murphy, a 2019 second-round pick for the Cardinals, has four interceptions in the first 10 games this season.
39. Tyrann Mathieu, S, New Orleans Saints
Age: 32
Mathieu’s age likely means he’s getting a sizable one-year deal from a team looking to shore up its secondary. Although he’s played for four teams in his career, Mathieu is one of the most decorated safeties of his era as a Super Bowl champion, three-time first-team All-Pro and a member of the 2010 Hall of Fame team.
38. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 27
Harris is on track to top his career-high of 1,200 rushing yards, which occurred in his rookie season of 2021. He’s gotten better throughout this season and had a three-game streak in October with more than 100 rushing yards. Harris has provided balance for the Steelers’ offense, allowing Wilson to take many downfield shots.
37. Carlton Davis III, CB, Detroit Lions
Age: 28
Davis was traded to the Lions after spending the first six years of his career with the Buccaneers. In Detroit, he’s provided leadership for a secondary with two rookie corners, while also notching two interceptions. Playing in a man-heavy defense, Davis is showing he hasn’t lost a step while getting toward his age-29 campaign.
36. Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Age: 30
Jones is one of the many veteran running backs who have benefited from a change of scenery this season. He’s quickly made an impact for the Vikings after spending his first seven seasons with the Packers. Jones has 692 rushing yards and averaging 4.4 yards per carry during his first season in Minnesota.
35. Ryan Kelly, C, Indianapolis Colts
Age: 31
If Kelly gets to the open market, he’ll have plenty of teams calling his agent. The four-time Pro Bowler has been a stalwart for nine seasons with the Colts, playing in tandem with guard Quenton Nelson. The only concern is availability, as Kelly has missed 23 games over his career.
34. Justin Fields, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 26
Fields guided the Steelers to a 4–2 record before coach Mike Tomlin made the bold decision to pull him in favor of Wilson, who’s a more consistent passer. Fields, the former Bears’ signal-caller, completed 66.3% of his passes and recorded 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in his six starts this year.
33. DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys
Age: 32
Lawrence is a good player, but he has a few factors working against him. At 32 years old, he’s on the back end of his career, but also has 61.5 career sacks. Considering his age and current injury, along with not having double-digit sacks since 2018, a one-year deal with incentives makes sense.
32. Diontae Johnson, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Age: 28
Tomlin recently reminded the football public that Johnson hasn’t done much since joining the Ravens. But Johnson did make many plays before the trade to Baltimore, despite playing with the Carolina Panthers’ poor offense. The former Steelers wideout had 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns during seven games in Carolina.
31. Justin Reid, S, Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 28
The Chiefs have a slew of free agents this winter. Reid might not be in their future plans, as general manager Brett Veach typically doesn’t pay players into their 30s. Reid has been excellent and a captain for Kansas City, but with Bryan Cook playing well and rookie Jaden Hicks earning more time, Reid could be on the move.
30. Malcolm Koonce, Edge, Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 26
Koonce didn’t get a chance to top his breakout 2023 season due to a season-ending knee injury in September. He probably would have been one of the most sought-after edge rushers if it wasn’t for the significant injury. But a team will likely take a chance on him because of the eight sacks he generated as Maxx Crosby’s running mate last season.
29. Keenan Allen, WR, Chicago Bears
Age: 32
After earning Pro Bowl honors in 2023 with the Chargers, things have gone downhill for the veteran in Chicago. Missing time with an early-season injury, Allen has just 30 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns through eight games. His reputation and resumè will land him a respectable one-year deal, but nothing more.
28. Chase Young, Edge, New Orleans Saints
Age: 25
Young never played up to his high potential, but he’s a solid No. 2 edge rusher and will likely get another opportunity because teams are always looking for productive pass rushers. Young has had a mixed season after taking a one-year, prove-it deal with the Saints. He’s been a rotational player behind Carl Granderson and Cameron Jordan.
27. Justin Simmons, S, Atlanta Falcons
Age: 31
This past offseason, Simmons lasted on the market until just before the season began, signing a one-year deal with the Falcons. In Atlanta, he’s been a quality addition alongside star Jessie Bates III, racking up 40 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. The four-time second-team All-Pro will probably have a similar offseason in 2025.
26. Mike Hilton, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 31
It will be interesting to see how teams view Hilton because of how poorly the Bengals’ defensive backs have played collectively this season. He has struggled in coverage, but he’s still a versatile playmaker who can assist against the run. Hilton helped turn Cincinnati into a winning organization after leaving Pittsburgh in 2021.
25. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 26
Dobbins appeared to be on his way out of the NFL after tearing his ACL in 2021 and then rupturing his Achilles tendon in ’23. Signed by the Chargers on a no-risk deal, Dobbins has flourished with 726 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry. It’s been a nice season to help reestablish his value.
24. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 32
Hopkins could earn himself another lucrative contract if he continues to be a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes. He got lost playing for the Tennessee Titans’ abysmal offense, but quickly returned to scoring touchdowns after being traded to Kansas City. He might be a rental for the Chiefs, but he could make the most of his time there by winning a Super Bowl.
23. Khalil Mack, Edge, Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 34
Mack is clearly in the twilight of his career, and yet he’s still one of the league’s better edge rushers. After posting 17 sacks last season, Mack has 4.5 with eight quarterback hits and five tackles for loss. Still, because of his age, Mack isn’t going to command a multi-year deal, albeit a decent one with a litany of suitors after his services.
22. Josh Sweat, Edge, Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 27
Sweat is one of the most underrated edge rushers in the NFL after piling up 40 sacks in seven seasons with the Eagles. It appeared his days were numbered in Philadelphia after the team signed Bryce Huff in the offseason, but Sweat continues to play at a high level, as evidenced by the six sacks this season. There could be a bidding war for Sweat’s services come March.
21. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Age: 29
Conner is one of the NFL’s best stories. A cancer survivor, Conner played for his local team in the Steelers before starring with the Cardinals. With Arizona, Conner has posted at least 750 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons, and now is on pace for his second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. He could be in line for a two-year deal despite approaching 30 years old.
20. Russell Wilson, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 36
Wilson might not make it to free agency if he continues to guide the Steelers to victories this season. He quickly gave the team a spark by winning four consecutive games and establishing a strong connection with George Pickens. It’s been an impressive career resurgence in Pittsburgh after two dreadful seasons in Denver for the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
19. Matthew Judon, Edge, Atlanta Falcons
Age: 32
Judon was traded to the Falcons right before the season, and he’s been underwhelming. The veteran has only 2.5 sacks through 11 games for a team favored to win the NFC South. After being limited to four games with a biceps injury in 2023, perhaps his best days are behind him.
18. Nick Bolton, ILB, Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 25
Bolton is one of the reasons why the Chiefs have had a dominant defense the past few seasons. The 2021 second-round pick racked up 292 total tackles during his first two seasons. He missed half of last season due to injury, but he’s made it up for this year by recording 69 total tackles in 10 games played this season.
17. Rasul Douglas, CB, Buffalo Bills
Age: 29
Douglas was a terrific addition for the Bills last year at the trade deadline from Green Bay. He’s done a nice job opposite Christian Benford this season as well, able to play both man and zone looks. While he’s not a household name, Douglas has been a good player at multiple stops and should have a market.
16. Talanoa Hufanga, S, San Francisco 49ers
Age: 25
Hufanga established himself as one of the best safeties in the league during his breakout 2022 season, but he’s dealt with injuries the past two seasons. He might be the odd man out in San Francisco’s secondary after the team paid cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and used a ’23 third-round pick on safety, Ji’Ayir Brown. The team could also pay cornerback Charvarius Ward instead of the hard-hitting Hufanga.
15. Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals
Age: 29
Baker is one of the most unheralded superstars in recent memory. Playing for years on an underwhelming Cardinals team, Baker has enjoyed six Pro Bowl seasons while being a three-time All-Pro. Still in the prime of his career, Baker could command big money from a team with a need on the back end.
14. Dre Greenlaw, ILB, San Francisco 49ers
Age: 27
Greenlaw hasn’t played this season because he tore his Achilles during the Super Bowl in February. He was in line to receive a lucrative contract extension as one of the best players at his position before the injury, but he can help his case by returning later this year and giving the 49ers a boost down the stretch. Greenlaw had more than 120 total tackles in each of the past two seasons.
13. Stefon Diggs, WR, Houston Texans
Age: 31
Diggs is a tricky evaluation. On one hand, he’s 31 years old and will be coming off a torn ACL. On the other hand, Diggs should be fully healthy by the start of the 2025 season and he was playing good football for Houston, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. Clearly, there’s plenty remaining in the tank.
12. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys
Age: 34
Martin produced a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career during his time with the Cowboys, but he might be looking for a new team in March because the team doesn’t have much cap space flexibility. He’s no longer in his prime, but the nine-time Pro Bowler remains a productive offensive guard. It also bodes well that Martin rarely misses games, playing in 15 or more in all but one of his 11 NFL seasons.
11. Ronnie Stanley, OT, Baltimore Ravens
Age: 30
Stanley’s value depends on the lens he’s seen through. Once one of the great players in the game, myriad injuries have derailed what could have been a Hall of Fame career. Still, when healthy, Stanley is an imposing left tackle with talent and experience. He’ll be a tantalizing player on the market, despite missing 36 games over the past five seasons.
10. Azeez Ojulari, Edge, New York Giants
Age: 24
Ojulari has made himself plenty of money with the way he’s played in a contract year. It’s also a good sign for him that the Giants decided to keep him before the trade deadline. Ojulari, a 2021 second-round pick, recorded six sacks in the first 10 games this season. But Ojulari might hit the open market because the team paid Brian Burns and could also be committed to Kayvon Thibodeaux for the future. Ojulari had an impressive rookie season with eight sacks, but only had eight sacks combined in the past two seasons.
9. Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Age: 27
Darnold isn’t a franchise quarterback, but he’s easily the best signal-caller slated to hit free agency. And if the Vikings have a playoff push and win a game or two once there, Darnold will be seen by some as a quarterback on the rise who still is just 27 years old. Through 10 games, Darnold has thrown for 2,387 yards with 19 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions. The numbers and film aren’t eye-popping, but he’s done enough to warrant fighting for a starting job in 2025, if not getting one outright handed to him with a solid contract attached.
8. Charvarius Ward, CB, San Francisco 49ers
Age: 28
Not many cornerbacks played better than Ward last season when he helped the 49ers make the Super Bowl. He’s had a down season, but he could help his case with strong performances in the final two months of the season. Ward was a bargain signing for San Francisco after agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with the former Chiefs standout in 2022. Ward, a Pro Bowler last season, started his career as an undrafted free agent for the Cowboys in ’18.
7. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 29
Godwin has to be stewing over how his season went. Before going down with a season-ending ankle injury during garbage time against the Baltimore Ravens, Godwin was on pace for the best year of his career. The wideout had 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns through seven games. For any suitor, the question will be health, while for Godwin, the conundrum is whether to sign a long-term deal that could have stipulations or if a one-year deal to reset his value is the better move. Either way, someone is getting a top-flight receiver with plenty to prove.
6. Amari Cooper, WR, Buffalo Bills
Age: 30
Perhaps this ranking is too high for Cooper because he’s had somewhat of a quiet season with 31 catches for 374 yards and three touchdowns. But he can prove why he’s worth another lucrative contract by helping the Bills get to the Super Bowl. Cooper played at a high level last season when he developed quick chemistry with Joe Flacco en route to a playoff appearance with the Browns. The soft-spoken wide receiver has been a consistent playmaker since entering the league as a 2015 first-round pick of the Raiders. Cooper has reached 1,000 receiving yards in seven seasons of his NFL career.
5. Haason Reddick, Edge, New York Jets
Age: 30
There’s no other player on this list more excited to hit free agency than Reddick. This past offseason, the Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets after realizing the two wouldn’t come to terms on a new deal. Then, stunningly, New York also didn’t reach a deal with the edge rusher, leading to a holdout that lasted seven games. Since returning, Reddick has posted just a half-sack and four tackles. Still, he’s been one of the league’s best pass rushers in recent memory, amassing 50.5 sacks over the previous four seasons with the Cardinals, Panthers and Eagles.
4. D.J. Reed, CB, New York Jets
Age: 28
Reed hasn’t received enough credit for what he’s done playing next to Sauce Gardner in New York. It does help that Gardner often defends the opposing team’s top receiver, but Reed has excelled in coverage for most of his seven-year career. Reed signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Jets in 2022 and has been worth every penny. But there could be a buyer-beware label hanging over his name because he has the luxury of playing next to Gardner. Reed, who has six career interceptions, played with the 49ers and Seahawks before joining Gang Green.
3. Jevon Holland, S, Miami Dolphins
Age: 25
Holland might reset the market for safeties. A former second-round pick, he has turned into a superstar for the Dolphins, but considering Miami’s tight cap situation, he might get to the market and enjoy a bidding war. Last season, Holland was limited to 12 games but still totaled 74 tackles, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception. He’s a rare do-it-all safety who can fit into any scheme and style, making him the ultimate prize for any team looking to add a meaningful defender. Expect Holland to command a staggering deal.
2. Trey Smith, OG, Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 25
Smith has worked his way up from an inconsistent 2021 sixth-round pick to one of the best offensive guards in the league. Smith’s elite skills as a run blocker helped Isiah Pacheco turn into a dynamic running back and assisted Kareem Hunt with reviving his career in Kansas City this season. Smith might get dinged for having too much help playing next to offensive guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey. It also helps that Patrick Mahomes can extend plays, but the star quarterback probably wouldn’t hesitate to rave about Smith as a pass blocker. We’ll find out soon how much of a priority he will be for a team with currently only $20.4 million in cap space for 2025.
1. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 26
Higgins has been beaten up a bit this season, dealing with multiple injuries. Still, he’s going to command a large contract based on what he’s done throughout five years with the Bengals. Over his first three campaigns, Higgins averaged more than 1,000 yards before notching 656 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games last season. This year, he’s only played six games but in that span, has 38 catches for 489 yards and four scores. It would be a surprise if Higgins doesn’t get an annual salary of at least $25 million despite recent injury concerns.