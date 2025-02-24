NFL Free Agency 2025: Top Three Landing Spots for D.J. Reed
In a year when neither the draft nor free-agent class is particularly strong at corner, D.J. Reed might be a case of right place, right time.
The 28-year-old enters free agency after playing three years with the New York Jets, working opposite of All-Pro Sauce Gardner. Under coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Reed became one of the league’s better perimeter defenders, logging 11 passes defensed with 64 tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss.
After playing four seasons between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks to begin his career, New York was where Reed broke out. Now it’s a question of where he’ll cash in.
Here are three teams that should be at the top of the list in terms of interest for Reed, who is ranked fourth on Sports Illustrated’s top 50 free agents list.
1. San Francisco 49ers
The Niners have a lot of players to consider on their salary cap both now and moving forward, but general manager John Lynch has always been aggressive. If he chooses to be again this offseason, Reed could be the perfect fit.
With Saleh going back to San Francisco after being fired in New York just five games into the 2024 season, Reed could play for his old coach. Of course, the two were also together in San Francisco from 2018 to ’19, during Saleh’s first stint as the Niners’ defensive coordinator and Reed was a youngster in his first two pro seasons.
During those years, Reed was primarily a backup who came in as an extra defensive back, but obviously saw his role expand in New York where he played 100%, 99% and 95% of the snaps, respectively, during his time with the Jets.
With Charvarius Ward likely on his way out, the Niners could replace him with a familiar face while giving him the perfect scheme to play in.
2. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders make a ton of sense for Reed. Las Vegas has the second-most cap space in football, behind only the New England Patriots. And, outside of Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins up front, the defense is a disaster.
Reed would immediately be Las Vegas’s top corner and could provide some stability for the back end, something the Raiders haven’t had in their secondary for years. Reed offers a veteran presence in the midst of his prime, giving Las Vegas a fighting chance against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the AFC West.
If Reed ends up with the Silver & Black, he would also reunite with coach Pete Carroll, who he played under in 2020 and ’21. Carroll could use some players who understand winning as well, with Reed having played on the Niners team that went to Super Bowl LIV, while also making the playoffs with Carroll during their shared time together. If the Raiders are ever going to get off the proverbial mat and compete in the AFC West, savvy vets with a winning pedigree are a must.
3. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers have to spend this offseason to fix the offense, but they can’t forget about the defense, either.
Los Angeles is probably going to lose 2021 second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr. to free agency, creating a void in the secondary. Reed, a California native, would be a nice find for defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who needs someone with the ability to handle top assignments every week.
In 2024, the Chargers ranked seventh in pass defense while totaling 15 interceptions, eighth-most in football. The safeties are the strength of the back end with Derwin James and Alohi Gilman, but adding Reed would give Minter the best corner he’s had yet in Los Angeles.
After remodeling the roster last year, GM Joe Horitz has the ability to make a few splash moves this winter. He would be wise to consider Reed as one of them.