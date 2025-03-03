NFL Insider Says Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase ‘Far Apart’ in Contract Talks
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and the franchise remain "far apart" in contract extension talks, according to a report from Diana Russini of The Athletic.
According to Russini, the Bengals are prioritizing an extension with Chase over teammate Tee Higgins. The Bengals would certainly like to get a deal with Higgins done as well, but for now, the team has placed the franchise tag on him.
As for Chase, he is looking to "reset" the non-quarterback market with a new contract, even though both sides remain apart on a new deal.
The Bengals exercised the club option on Chase's rookie contract, which will keep him in the fold next season. But if a new contract is not reached, Chase would enter free agency next offseason at age 26.
Last season was Chase's fourth in the NFL. He caught 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, which were all career-highs.