NFL Insider Says Brock Purdy’s Contract Extension With 49ers Could Eclipse $55 Million
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to re-sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a contract extension this offseason. The final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft will enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, so there appears to be a good chance he gets signed long-term before next season.
ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Saturday that there's a chance Purdy's new contract exceeds $55 million per year. Currently Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love, and Joe Burrow are all making an average salary of $55 million, the second-highest average per year behind Dak Prescott, who makes $60 million per year. Of those three, only Burrow is clearly more accomplished than Purdy, who has helped the 49ers reach two NFC championship games and the Super Bowl.
Graziano did note that the 49ers have the option to franchise tag Purdy in 2026 and 2027. Last year, the franchise tag for a quarterback was over $38 million, and whatever number the 2025 tag winds up at will be a significant rise from Purdy's current salary, which is expected to be $5.2 million for the 2025 season.
Ultimately, the 49ers seem keen on paying Purdy long term. Not only have the 49ers been generous in paying their cornerstone players during the John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan era, doling out massive contracts to Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Nick Bosa, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, but both Lynch and Shanahan have confidently expressed that they want Purdy as their quarterback for the long haul.
"What we know about Brock is, he's our guy," Lynch said in January after the season ended. "We have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time. He's done so much for our organization."
"I plan on being with Brock here the whole time I'm here," Shanahan said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "Brock's been a stud. He's a guy I've got a lot of confidence in just as a human, but it starts with what he's done on the field these last two and a half years. We're capable of winning the Super Bowl with him. He just almost did and I know he's capable of getting the Niners a Super Bowl in the future."
If the 49ers treat Purdy the way they have other players, it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see him become one of the league's highest-paid quarterbacks, in the same range as Burrow, Lawrence, and Love.