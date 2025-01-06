NFL Insider Explains Why Lions' Ben Johnson Not Interested in Jets' HC Job
The New York Jets are beginning their head coaching search in earnest this week after a painful 2024 season came to a merciful end on Sunday. And no time was wasted before the organization surprised the general public.
On Monday it was quickly reported that the Jets would not submit a request to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson is arguably the top candidate in this offseason's head coaching search after scheming the Lions' league-best offense to another stellar season. It was expected that every single team with an opening at head coach would at least request to interview the up-and-coming play-caller, even if he has earned a reputation for being quite selective with those interviews.
But not the Jets. Why is that? The Athletic's Dianna Russini provided some insight Monday, saying Johnson is not interested in speaking with New York due to the Jets' quarterback situation.
This may be an issue the Jets run into with other candidates as well: what is the QB room looking like for 2025?
Aaron Rodgers has said openly on multiple occasions that he doesn't know if he's going to suit up next year. If he does, he'll be turning 42 years old and looked his age more often than not this past season. If he doesn't the Jets don't have a young quarterback waiting to take over and won't be drafting high enough to land one of the top prospects at the position in this year's NFL draft. That level of uncertainty at the most important position in sports is a tough sell to anybody but especially to offensive-minded coaches who know how hard it is to score points without a good signal-caller.
Unfortunately for New York the quarterback room won't be settled before a decision must be made on the head coach. Rodgers is going to take his time and a coach has to be hired before free agency and the draft in March and April, respectively. Whoever ultimately takes the Jets gig will have a lot of work ahead of them.