NFL Insider Provides Update on Potential Tush Push Ban

An additional report has emerged regarding a potential ban of Philadelphia's lethal short yardage play.

The Philadelphia Eagles may have their "tush push" play banned.
The Philadelphia Eagles may have their "tush push" play banned. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Green Bay Packers have brought a proposal to the table to ban the "tush push" — the lethal short yardage play by the Philadelphia Eagles in which the two running backs push the quarterback forward on quarterback sneaks to assist with forward momentum.

After a report from NFL insider Mark Maske earlier this week indicated that the potential ban was losing momentum, a new report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic indicated that some more teams may be getting on board with the ban.

"I feel like it's getting more momentum in terms of those opposed to it than I've heard before," Russini said on her Scoop City podcast this week.

The proposal is on the docket at the NFL league owners meetings next week. In order for a rule to be passed, a two-thirds majority is needed (24 teams).

