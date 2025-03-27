NFL Insider Provides Update on Upcoming Draft Workouts for Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders are the two top signal-callers on the board for the NFL draft next month, and both have upcoming private workouts with teams selecting at the top of the draft.
The Tennessee Titans are set to hold a private workout with Ward on Friday, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The upcoming workout with the Titans comes on the heels of Ward throwing in front of the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.
As for Sanders, he has workouts set with the Titans and Browns following his pro day.
Reports have indicated that the Browns would love to draft Ward, but that the Titans favor him over Sanders at No. 1. But at this stage, the two franchises are finishing their homework on the quarterbacks, who are widely expected to be the first two signal-callers off the board next month.