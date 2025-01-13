NFL Insider Explains How Saquon Barkley’s Leadership Runs Through Eagles Locker Room
Saquon Barkley might only be in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's made a huge impact on and off the field for the team.
Barkley nearly broke the single-season rushing record after totaling 2,005 yards to lead the league. Now, the Eagles are preparing to play in the divisional round this weekend in the playoffs, thanks in part to Barkley's on-field heroics.
However, Eagles fans may have to thank Barkley for the team's overall success, too, as ESPN's Sal Paolantonio explained on the Michael Kay Show this week that the running back has turned into quite a leader in the locker room.
"He's definitely what is running this team," Paolantonio said. "His attitude mentally, physically, his leadership, the way he stands in front of the locker and answers every question and how he answers questions—he's the leader of the team, no question about it, both sides of the ball. And it shows, without a doubt. They are taking their cues from him, and the coaching staff as well.
"Everything that he does, he does right. Everything. What he says, how he acts, how he trains, how he walks around the building, how he treats people around the building. A+ character guy, A+ production out of this guy. If they're going to the Super Bowl, it's because of Saquon Barkley."
This postseason is only the second of Barkley’s career.
In Sunday's 22–10 win over the Green Bay Packers, Barkley rushed for 119 yards on 25 carries. He'll be looking to make a big impact in this weekend's divisional round game, and in however many more playoff games the Eagles compete in.