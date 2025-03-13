SI

NFL Insider Offers Simple Reason for Why Falcons Haven't Traded Kirk Cousins Yet

Michael Penix Jr. is Atlanta's QB of the future, yet Kirk Cousins remains on the roster. Ian Rapoport explained why on Wednesday.

Liam McKeone

Cousins signed a $180 million deal with the Falcons last offseason
Cousins signed a $180 million deal with the Falcons last offseason / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL offseason is fully underway, with teams around the league executing a flurry of free agent signings and trades to reshape their rosters for the 2025 season. One of the most notable moves that hasn't been made? The Atlanta Falcons moving on from Kirk Cousins.

After the Cousins experiment epically crashed and burned last season, the Falcons gave the franchise keys to rookie signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. despite the enormous contract Cousins signed months prior. Entering this offseason the front office held the position that the plan was to keep the veteran QB on the roster as a backup for 2025.

But after Cousins requested the team find him a new home and an opportunity to start in a meeting with owner Arthur Blank, a trade not only seemed possible but likely. With the dust settling after the first wave of free agency, though, he remains on the roster, and on Sunday an option of his contract will exercise that guarantees Cousins an extra $10 million in the 2026 season. Because of that option, some expected Atlanta to move on before then, but there's been no movement.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained why on Wednesday night and offered a simple reason: the Falcons are already on the hook for Cousins's 2025 salary, checking in at $27.5 million. So what's the rush?

"They're already paying the salary," Rapoport said. “No matter what, the Falcons are paying the salary for Kirk Cousins. He can be the backup quarterback, no big deal. He can be the backup quarterback until September when someone else sustains a quarterback injury and they're like, 'Hello! We've got a guy, send us a third-round pick for a starting quarterback and here we go.' They can do this for as long as they want and it doesn't hurt them at all."

Essentially, the Falcons know they’re going to be paying Cousins the $90 million he was guaranteed at signing. While that number jumps to $100 million after Sunday, to the Falcons, that extra $10 million is just the cost of doing business as they hold out for a trade that could manifest in the middle of the season and result in a pick coming back their way.

In other words, the Falcons have a very long timeline to get off the final two years of the Cousins deal. They can be patient, and it sounds like they will be.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL