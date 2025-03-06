NFL Insiders Agree One NFC Team Would Be Good Fit for Aaron Rodgers
No player in recent history may have received as much attention in the offseason as quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will part ways with the New York Jets as an expected post-June 1 release ahead of NFL free agency.
The 41-year-old veteran leaves the Jets roughly in the same place as he found them, helping the team win just five games in 2024 en route to another missed playoff berth. After a middling two-year stint in New York, Rodgers may not have to move far to his next destination with the Giants reportedly interested in bringing him on next season.
Rodgers has not yet publicly commented on the Giants’ rumored interest. However, many in NFL media are already hailing the preemptive match as a smart one—even with all the drama that Rodgers brewed up on the Jets last year.
Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager spoke to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Thursday about why Rodgers joining the Giants could be in both parties’ best interest:
“The thought that [Rodgers] wasn’t so bad last year, teammates like him, and he and Daboll kind of playing with a chip on both of their shoulders this year. Let’s team up and let’s do this thing together,” Schrager said.
Garafolo agreed, noting the overall weak free agent quarterback market this offseason:
“He’s one of the best options out there. I mean, I know it wasn’t a great season with the Jets, but look around. And it’s not gonna cost you a ton of money… That’s the part I can’t really put into place right now, is if he’s willing to go there and to play.”
The Giants currently hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft but are rumored to be eying a trade up with the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 pick. Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are the consensus top two quarterback prospects in this class, though Giants general manager Joe Schoen said at the combine that the team could still look to acquire a veteran at the position even if they take a quarterback off the board.