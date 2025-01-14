How NFL Playoff Bracket Looks After Wild-Card Weekend
The NFL's wild-card weekend is now behind us and the league's divisional round matchups are set.
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-9 to secure the final spot in the second round. The Rams took advantage of a dismal performance from Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold to take control of the game and didn't surrender it.
AFC divisional round matchups
No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 4 Houston Texans (at Arrowhead Stadium), Saturday, Jan. 18, ABC
No. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 3 Baltimore Ravens (at Highmark Stadium), Sunday, Jan 19, CBS
The Chiefs and Texans faced off in Week 16 at Arrowhead Stadium as Kansas City came away with a 27-19 victory. The return engagement comes after Houston completely outclassed the Los Angeles Chargers and forced quarterback Justin Herbert into four interceptions in a 32-12 blowout win.
The Bills will host the Ravens in a rematch of their Week 4 tilt. The Ravens hammered Buffalo 35-10 in that game, but they'll have to travel to Highmark Stadium this time around. The game will feature the top two contenders for NFL MVP, with Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson dueling to lead their teams to the AFC championship game.
NFC divisional round matchups
No. 1 Detroit Lions vs. No. 6 Washington Commanders (at Ford Field), Saturday, Jan 18., Fox
No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (at Lincoln Financial Field), Sunday, Jan 19, NBC
The Lions (15-2) will face the Commanders (12-5) who topped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in a thrilling comeback win. Washington trailed 17-13 in the fourth quarter, but outscored Tampa Bay 10-3 in the final period and kicker Zane Gonzalez hit a 37-yard field goal that doinked off the upright and through as time expired to send the Commanders through to the divisional round.
The Eagles (14-3) and Rams will face each other for the second time this season as Philadelphia topped Los Angeles 37-20 in Week 12. The Eagles managed to take care of the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round, easing their way to a 22-10 victory.