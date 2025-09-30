NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs Surge Thanks to Revived Offense
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- New England Patriots
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
Welcome to Week 4 of the Power Rakings. The leaves are turning, I’ve already gone apple picking once and 67% of my fantasy football team has sustained some sort of very serious ailment. That means we’re nearing the quarter mark of the season—a truly shocking realization given that just a few months ago I was laying on the beach promising people that the Colts could actually win that division.
Anyway, let’s not get bogged down into the weeds. I know you—like me—are simply here to talk about the fact that the Eagles can now run 31 variations of the tush push. So let’s get on with it, shall we?
1. Philadelphia Eagles (4–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 1
Last week’s result: beat Buccaneers, 31–25
This week: vs. Broncos
This team is just rocking. Special shoutout this week to special teams coordinator Michael Clay, who now has a pair of blocked field goals—including a game-winner—and a blocked punt on his resume over the last two weeks. The punt block was beautiful and showed just how backwards this team has their opponents. To shift a personal protector across the field and away from the punter’s kicking leg? Chef’s kiss.
2. Buffalo Bills (4–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 2
Last week’s result: beat Saints, 31–19
This week: vs. Patriots
The Bills have reached the sleepwalk to victory phase after a pummeling of the Saints. But dare I say the fanbase is getting a little too confident? Planning a KILLERS CONCERT in Buffalo for Super Bowl Sunday?
3. Detroit Lions (3–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 3
Last week’s result: beat Browns, 34–10
This week: at Bengals
Since I know you spent Sunday’s Lions-Browns game waiting for Quidshon Judkins and Jahmyr Gibbs fantasy updates, here’s the real entertainment: Penei Sewell—the best offensive lineman in the NFL right now—against Myles Garrett. This is an epic throwdown well worth the four minutes it takes to watch.
4. Kansas City Chiefs (2–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 12
Last week’s result: beat Ravens, 37–20
This week: at Jaguars
Patrick Mahomes is now throwing at about a 2.5 second per dropback clip. That’s almost 0.03 seconds faster than he was averaging in 2020. The evolution of Mahomes into a quick-game artist is underscored by the fact that he can still throw the deep ball better than any quarterback in the NFL. The Chiefs look fully recovered and before offensive reinforcements even arrive.
5. Los Angeles Rams (3–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 7
Last week’s result: beat Colts, 27–20
This week: vs. 49ers
As much as the “football Gods”—McVay’s words—helped with an Adonai Mitchell goalline drop and critical holding call, the manner of victory obscured the fact that Matthew Stafford was absolutely and wholly dominant in the fourth quarter of that game. He had two touchdowns and a perfect passer rating, along with extending his lead in deep passing yardage.
6. Seattle Seahawks (3–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 8
Last week’s result: beat beat Cardinals, 23–20
This week: vs. Buccaneers
Nearly a quarter of the time Sam Darnold drops back to pass, the offense is producing an explosive 20-plus yard play. While that pace is unsustainable, the continued development of Darnold—who has also cut his snap-to-throw time by almost 0.05 seconds from the year prior—is evidence that you should never give up on a quarterback. This Seahawks team is special.
7. San Francisco 49ers (3–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 9
Last week’s result: lost to Jaguars, 26–21
This week: at Rams
I stand with Damien Woody, who had a fantastically real analysis of the Robert Saleh-Liam Cohen dustup.
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 6
Last week’s result: lost to Eagles, 31–25
This week: at Seahawks
It’s time to really dig into the artistry at hand with Jason Licht and this Buccaneers personnel department. A stat from Pewter Report on the team’s second- and third-round rookie cornerbacks:
Combined, Jacob Parrish and Ben Morrison have been in coverage for 148 snaps, allowing 15 receptions on 23 targets. An opposing QB rating of less than 80 and no touchdowns. But also, the team is doing this at, like, every position. It’s positively nuts.
9. Los Angeles Chargers (3–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 5
Last week’s result: los to Giants, 21–18
This week: vs. Commanders
The news that Joe Alt nearly made it back into Sunday’s game is a positive one for the Chargers. And while we’re in on silver linings, Omarion Hampton, even behind that patchwork quilt of an offensive line, looked like a runaway 18-wheeler.
10. Indianapolis Colts (3–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 10
Last week’s result: lost to Rams, 27–20
This week: vs. Raiders
I said this on Monday’s episode of The MMQB podcast and I feel it in my bones: I left Sunday’s Colts loss more confident in the team than when I entered the day. It took gaffes of epic proportions, not to mention the defense leaving a man off the field and having another trip on the long Tutu Atwell touchdown, to lose. Daniel Jones was under pressure on half of his snaps and hasn’t yet turned back into a pumpkin.
11. Green Bay Packers (2–1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 11
Last week’s result: tied Cowboys, 40–40
This week: at Browns
The Packers have ignited my new passion, which is that I believe beyond all reasonable arguments to the contrary that you should absolutely take the ball in overtime. It’s easy to say that after the team embarrassingly ran out of time and had to kick for a tie against the Cowboys, but I personally don’t see the value in getting to adjust to what your opponent has done. Utilize the fullness of the clock and get the third possession as well.
12. Washington Commanders (2–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 13
Last week’s result: lost to Falcons, 34–27
This week: at Chargers
While the vibes around the Commanders are still generally good, and splitting a pair of games in which Jayden Daniels doesn’t play is overwhelmingly positive, it might be time to wonder what’s going on with Marshon Lattimore and whether this defense, now 25th in EPA per play allowed, needs a chiropractic readjustment.
13. Baltimore Ravens (1–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 4
Last week’s result: lost to Chiefs, 37–20
This week: vs. Texans
Speaking of bad defenses, the Ravens are simply victims of the early-season injury bug. Just look at this list of players who got banged up on Sunday alone: Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins. This…atop three defensive tackles, their edge-setting fullback and Kyle Van Noy. Are we really overreacting to a slow start when Jake Browning and a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers are the other quarterbacks in this division?
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (3–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 15
Last week’s result: beat Vikings, 24–21
This week: at Patriots
Mike Tomlin: “Let’s run the tush push.”
Aaron Rodgers: “I’m good thx.”
15. Denver Broncos (2–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 16
Last week’s result: beat Bengals, 28–3
This week: at Eagles
The Cortland Sutton touchdown before the half was a bit of an exorcism for this offense, which was at the RJ Harvey wildcat level of goalline desperation before a wildly ill-advised throw from Bo Nix. Still, he remains in my “keep shooting” territory of young passers…because of moments like that.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (3–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 20
Last week’s result: beat 49ers, 26–21
This week: vs. Chiefs
I don’t know that I’ve ever seen Travis Etienne look like this in the NFL. If Liam Cohen doesn’t get Travis Hunter going for a little while, and Brian Thomas plateaus in Year 2, but the Jaguars become a consistent run threat that buoys Trevor Lawrence perpetually, isn’t that a massive win?
17. Chicago Bears (2–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 18
Last week’s result: beat Raiders, 25–24
This week: vs. Cowboys
A stat floating around various X accounts: Caleb Williams has had the best statistical start to a career through 21 games than any other No. 1 pick quarterback in NFL history. While it shows just how high the ceiling is for Williams, I feel like it also shows how incredibly ridiculous our expectations have become at the position. And, how strong our negativity bias has become.
18. Arizona Cardinals (2–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 17
Last week’s result: lost to Seahawks, 23–20
This week: vs. Titans
I think seeing the emotional reaction of Marvin Harrison Jr. after his touchdown underlined what my colleague, Albert Breer, had reported about the disconnect between Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray: that Harrison was taking all of this way too seriously and putting far too much pressure on himself. Now, can we have some fun?
19. Atlanta Falcons (2–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 22
Last week’s result: beat Commanders, 34–27
This week: at 49ers
Another great nugget from The MMQB podcast this week, this time on the Falcons and the move by Zac Robinson from the booth to the playing field.
20. Minnesota Vikings (2–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 14
Last week’s result: lost to Steelers, 24–21
This week: vs. Browns (London)
The Isaiah Rodgers dream season continues, though I think it is the product of something far bigger. Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel and now Rodgers, a former sixth-round pick out of UMass. This team can identify exactly what it wants on the defensive side of the ball and squeeze every bit of potential out of those players.
21. Dallas Cowboys (1–2–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 25
Last week’s result: tied Packers, 40–40
This week: at Jets
Here’s the full column from Sunday’s Cowboys-Packers thriller but the TL;DR version is this: Dak Prescott looks as good as we’ve seen him in the last half decade. The Cowboys have a terrible secondary and are struggling to generate pressure but are still competitive in nearly all games. So, what more does Jerry Jones need to see in order to necessitate investing in the league’s best edge rusher?
22. Cincinnati Bengals (2–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 19
Last week’s result: lost to Broncos, 28–3
This week: vs. Bengals
I’m not quite sure what happened to Jake Browning and, on a larger scale, the efficacy of this Bengals offense without Joe Burrow. Every major statistical category for Browning has plummeted since 2023 when Browning had to start seven games in Joe Burrow’s absence. Monday was more of the same.
23. Houston Texans (1–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 24
Last week’s result: beat Titans, 26–0
This week: at Ravens
The NFL immediately ejecting Jalen Carter for spitting on someone’s uniform but being generally O.K. with Azeez Al-Shaair punching a rookie quarterback in the face amid an otherwise sleepy Texans-Titans game shows the ultimate power of the Prime Time stage. That said, I would guess Tuesday won’t be the best day for Houston’s defensive captain.
24. New England Patriots (2–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 21
Last week’s result: beat Panthers, 42–13
This week: at Bills
Our thoughts are with Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams as he battles prostate cancer. Cancer sucks. Donate. Donate. Donate.
25. New York Giants (1–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 31
Last week’s result: beat Chargers, 21–18
This week: at Saints
Here’s my full column on the Jaxson Dart debut. Needless to say, I’m a believer. It’s not just because of the performance, it’s because, for the first time all season, I saw dormant parts of this roster come alive for the first time.
26. Las Vegas Raiders (1–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 23
Last week’s result: lost to Bears, 25–24
This week: at Colts
I think that quite possibly the greatest development of this season so far has been Chip Kelly allowing his star running back to start standing like a lurched creep in the backfield before carries again—Kelly tried to ban the “Michael Myers stance” during training camp—and Jeanty absolutely torching the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
27. Miami Dolphins (1–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 29
Last week’s result: beat Jets, 27–21
This week: at Panthers
Say what you will about Darren Waller, but his career has been a testimony to personal will and resilience. In what may be my only stroke of fantasy genius ever, I picked him up in the last round of nearly all of my leagues and enjoyed watching him team back up with the talented Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith.
Also, the Dolphins have Carolina next week. Are we buying the Mike McDaniel Lazarus narrative?
28. New York Jets (0–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 28
Last week’s result: lost to Dolphins, 27–21
This week: vs. Cowboys
In the absence of a traditional top-15 quarterback, Justin Fields will perpetually be the answer because he can do stuff like this.
Now, if only Aaron Glenn’s team can start tackling and holding on to the football.
29. Cleveland Browns (1–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 27
Last week’s result: lost to Lions, 34–10
This week: vs. Vikings (London)
While Joe Flacco’s picks weren’t his fault on Sunday, I think it’s significant that Mary Kay Cabot, the long, long, long-time Browns beat writer for The Plain Dealer has advocated for a move to Dillon Gabriel (so did our Gilberto Manzano). Have we arrived at find-a-spark territory already?
30. New Orleans Saints (0–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 30
Last week’s result: lost to Bills, 31–19
This week: vs. Giants
31. Tennessee Titans (0–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 32
Last week’s result: lost to Texans, 26–0
This week: at Cardinals
I wrote about what I see as the Brian Callahan era possibly coming to an end. This is going to be a fascinating test of new leadership in Tennessee and the bad habits of existing ownership. Can new general manager Mike Borgonzi, who, by all accounts, has fared well in his first draft class, translate his skill set to reading the room?
32. Carolina Panthers (1–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 26
Last week’s result: lost to Patriots, 42–13
This week: vs. Dolphins
With a slew of staff changes offensively already underway around the league, Panthers head coach Dave Canales is going to remain the team’s primary playcaller. While his entire tenure has been a test in theory given what he walked into, this is the start of a few very instrumental weeks for the second-year head coach.