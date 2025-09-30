NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs Surge Thanks to Revived Offense

Damien Woody on the Robert Saleh and Liam Coen incident after the game:



“First of all, he don’t want that smoke with Saleh. Like Saleh is swole bro. I know Coen has a little bit of piss and vinegar about him, but you don’t want that smoke with Robert Saleh. I’m telling you.”… pic.twitter.com/9vEsdseIRI