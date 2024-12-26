NFL Ref Had Such an Awkward End to Chiefs-Steelers Christmas Day Game
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs rolled over Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, winning 29–10 on the road to improve to 15–1 on the season. The two-time defending champs clinched the top seed in the AFC and will enjoy a bye week, which could be an extra special time for Mahomes and his family.
The game came to a weird end, however, when referee Craig Wrolstad called for a 10-second runoff after a Steelers penalty with two seconds left. He then started to offer a correction before taking a few seconds to think about it some more. Then, Wrolstad decided to stick with his first call and ruled that the game was indeed over.
Ian Eagle, who was on the call for Netflix, had a funny line for Wrolstad, saying: "Craig, you want to take it back? We'll give you a Christmas mulligan."
Not the slickest of endings there for Wrolstad.
The Steelers fell to 10–6 with the loss but have already clinched a spot in the playoffs.