NFL Ref Had Such an Awkward End to Chiefs-Steelers Christmas Day Game

Andy Nesbitt

The Chiefs were able to beat the Steelers to improve to 15-1 on the season.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs rolled over Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, winning 29–10 on the road to improve to 15–1 on the season. The two-time defending champs clinched the top seed in the AFC and will enjoy a bye week, which could be an extra special time for Mahomes and his family.

The game came to a weird end, however, when referee Craig Wrolstad called for a 10-second runoff after a Steelers penalty with two seconds left. He then started to offer a correction before taking a few seconds to think about it some more. Then, Wrolstad decided to stick with his first call and ruled that the game was indeed over.

Ian Eagle, who was on the call for Netflix, had a funny line for Wrolstad, saying: "Craig, you want to take it back? We'll give you a Christmas mulligan."

Not the slickest of endings there for Wrolstad.

The Steelers fell to 10–6 with the loss but have already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

