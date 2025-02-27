SI

NFL Study Showing Surprising QB Who Gets Most Calls From Refs Had Fans Sounding Off

Andy Nesbitt

Patrick Mahomes is No. 8 on this list.
Patrick Mahomes is No. 8 on this list. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
One of the biggest narratives during this past NFL season was that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs benefited from a lot of calls from refs that helped them win close games and get back to the Super Bowl for a third straight year.

Well, it seems the NFL heard enough about that as the league decided to jump into the numbers and do some research on which QBs got the most calls to see if there might be some preferential treatment going on.

The complete list, which was shared by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, shows that Mahomes isn't the QB getting the most calls, as he was at No. 8. Who got the No. 1 spot? Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, who was followed by Josh Allen, Bryce Young, Cooper Rush, and Kyler Murray.

NFL fans had lots of reactions to that, including many who came to the defense of Mahomes and the Chiefs and others who wondered why some big-name QBs were so low on the list.

Published
