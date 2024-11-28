NFL Thanksgiving 2024: What Every Team Should Be Thankful For

Matt Eberflus has lost all of these games:



Packers 2024: 71.3%

Commanders 2024: 96.4%

Browns 2023: 91.3%

Lions 2023: 98.2%

Broncos 2023: 98.1%

Lions 2022: 95.2%



The odds of all 6 being losses is…



0.00000001476 ≈ (1.47561E-6%)



How????????? pic.twitter.com/9zAFOgKXdC