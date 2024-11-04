AFC Midseason Grades: Chiefs Chasing Perfection, Historic Three-Peat
It’s that time of year again.
The 2024 NFL season is at the midway point, which is a good time to take stock of every team’s progress. In the AFC, it’s safe to say that barring major injuries, the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens will be playoff teams.
Conversely, the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots are already looking at mock drafts, waiting to see how they can improve on what has been a disaster of a season.
But which teams are outperforming their initial expectations? Which are tire fires after having high hopes this offseason? All of that factors into the grading process.
Baltimore Ravens
Grade: A
After starting 0–2 with losses to the Chiefs and Raiders, Baltimore has become a juggernaut. Derrick Henry is on pace for a 2,000-yard rushing season while Lamar Jackson has a real chance to total 5,000 yards from scrimmage and win consecutive MVP awards. For Baltimore and Jackson, the Super Bowl is the only mountain left to climb for this group and what it will be judged on moving forward.
Buffalo Bills
Grade: A-
This has been a dream season for Josh Allen and the Bills. Buffalo was seen nationally as a team reloading instead of contending, but that’s not been the case. The Bills have added receiver Amari Cooper and could get linebacker Matt Milano back down the stretch from a triceps injury. With the AFC East a foregone conclusion, Buffalo is now fighting for the AFC’s top seed, something it hasn’t secured since 1993.
Cincinnati Bengals
Grade: C
This isn’t much different than previous Bengals seasons. Cincinnati started 1–4 but has since rallied to get back into the playoff race behind an offense led by Joe Burrow and his MVP-esque numbers. If the Bengals can get their defense figured out, they could challenge the Ravens and Steelers for the AFC North.
Cleveland Browns
Grade: F
What could be a bigger disaster than the Browns? Deshaun Watson was atrocious and now is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Cleveland also traded away Cooper because it had a single win. The big question is whether the Browns move off Kevin Stefanski at the end of the season, or if he survives for another year.
Denver Broncos
Grade: A-
Denver was expected to be one of the league’s worst after losing some defensive contributors in the offseason before drafting quarterback Bo Nix in the first round. However, with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph putting on a masterclass, the Broncos are in postseason contention despite Nix’s struggles. If Denver makes the playoffs, Sean Payton will be a favorite for Coach of the Year.
Houston Texans
Grade: B+
The Texans are right where they want to be. C.J. Stroud has largely been very good, Will Anderson Jr. is in the running to lead the league in sacks and Nico Collins is a good bet to hit 1,000 receiving yards despite an injured reserve stint. Still, Houston has struggled at times against good teams, knocking the grade down a bit. The Texans are clearly a contender, but are yet to put together four solid quarters against another quality opponent.
Indianapolis Colts
Grade: B-
It’s tough to grade the Colts. Anthony Richardson has been benched, and the defense has been awful. Still, Indianapolis is right there for a playoff berth because Shane Steichen is an excellent coach, the skill-position talent is solid and Joe Flacco continues to be one of the most valuable backup quarterbacks in recent memory. To make the postseason, Indy needs to beat up on the weak, latter portion of its schedule.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Grade: F
The Jaguars gave Trevor Lawrence $275 million this offseason, and the implied confidence hasn’t been rewarded to this point. While Lawrence is far from the only problem, he hasn’t been a solution, either, for a wildly disappointing Jacksonville team. Barring a miraculous turnaround, there’s a strong chance this is the last year for Doug Pederson in Jacksonville after going to the playoffs in his first campaign of 2022.
Kansas City Chiefs
Grade: A
Despite injuries and a very underwhelming statistical year from Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are still the favorite to win it all. Why? Kansas City has the best defense, coaching staff and quarterback in the sport, along with a wealth of experience. While the Chiefs have their warts, they’re still a very viable threat to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, which would make history.
Las Vegas Raiders
Grade: D
The Raiders were expected to be mediocre, but they haven’t even hit that low bar. Antonio Pierce has proved disastrous in late-game situations, and the quarterback room of Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O’Connell has destroyed any hope of a decent offense. Factor in the trade of Davante Adams to the New York Jets and a slew of injuries, and Las Vegas is having a difficult season once more.
Los Angeles Chargers
Grade: C+
Jim Harbaugh has stamped his culture on the franchise. The Chargers are now a defensive, run-first team. Whether that’s the right strategy with Justin Herbert is a completely different conversation for another time. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is in the mix for a playoff spot and likely trending toward .500. Not a bad start considering where the Chargers have been.
Miami Dolphins
Grade: Incomplete
It’s impossible to give an honest grade to the Dolphins. They’ve been without Tua Tagovailoa most of the year due to another concussion. And when Miami has had Tagovailoa, it has been a mixture of decent and unimpressive. But with the bottom of the AFC playoff picture so muddled, there’s a chance the Dolphins get right and get rolling down the stretch.
New England Patriots
Grade: D
Jerod Mayo has very little to work with in his first season as a head coach, but he’s also made unforced errors such as calling his team soft after a loss to the Jaguars. Going forward, the only things that matter are whether Mayo improves and how Drake Maye plays over the final two months.
New York Jets
Grade: F
This might be the biggest calamity of a team New York has had since last year’s Jets. Despite acquiring Adams and getting a healthy year from Aaron Rodgers, New York is barely alive for a playoff spot while already firing coach Robert Saleh. It’s fair to wonder if this is the last season for Rodgers as well.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Grade: A-
Mike Tomlin continues to be a wizard. The Steelers are underwhelming under center, the skill-position talent is basically George Pickens and little else, and the AFC North is a gauntlet. Still, Pittsburgh is in good position to make it into the playoffs, albeit with a brutal schedule over the final nine weeks of the season. To stay comfortable in the race, the Steelers probably have to sweep Cleveland and then grab another game or two from the Bengals and Ravens.
Tennessee Titans
Grade: C-
The Titans loaded up this offseason with big acquisitions, including corner L’Jarius Sneed, running back Tony Pollard and receiver Calvin Ridley to pair with new coach Brian Callahan. None of it has worked out. Sneed has been dealing with injuries, Ridley has been largely unproductive due to poor quarterback play and Callahan has been left to wonder if this season is going to turn around.