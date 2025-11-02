Jay Glazer Names Five Most Aggressive Teams Heading Into NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and it could wind up a pretty active one. There have been a few trades already in recent weeks and there’s plenty of noise suggesting more moves are coming as the deadline approaches.
NFL insider Jay Glazer made his weekly appearance on Fox NFL Pregame to discuss who might be on the move and which teams figure to be involved. He named five teams in particular who appear to be the most aggressive: the Eagles, the Seahawks, the Bears, the 49ers, and the Cowboys.
“The teams that I would say are the most aggressive right now going into this trade deadline,” Glazer said, “it’s one team you were talking about in the west that may surprise you, the Seattle Seahawks, they are very aggressive right now for several different positions. The Bears, the Niners, the Cowboys, they’re being aggressive as well... The Eagles, too, they’re being aggressive.”
Dallas and Philadelphia are unsurprising inclusions here. The 3-4-1 Cowboys’ struggles to stop the run have been such a big talking point (and so obviously detrimental to any postseason hopes) that Jerry Jones has been asked about trading for help since September. The 6-2 Eagles have already made one trade, shoring up the secondary by acquiring Michael Carter II, and general manager Howie Roseman is famous for his love of making deals.
The other teams are more interesting. Seattle (5-2) and San Francisco (5-3) are locked in a competitive battle for the NFC West along with the Rams; it seems neither team wants to sit still and let divisional rivals get ahead. Both teams have holes that need to be patched to be considered serious contenders and therefore could be convinced to move significant assets if the right player became available. The Niners’ injury issues persist, too, which means there’s a wide range of options as far as trade targets for general manager John Lynch.
Then there’s Chicago. The NFC North is tightly contested and the 4-3 Bears showed signs of progress under coach Ben Johnson in October. It’s hard to see everything coming together well enough that the team can seriously compete with the Lions or the Packers for the division title but a playoff berth isn’t unrealistic. Or at least the front office led by Ryan Poles thinks so if they’re looking to be players at the deadline.
It could be an entertaining few days. The NFL trade deadline usually isn’t as exciting as it is in other sports but this year there’s a noticeable uptick in rumors. Which could be a reflection of a wide-open playoff race that doesn’t really feature a front-runner right now.
Or it could just be a bunch of noise. We can’t wait to find out over the next two days.