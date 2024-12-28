SI

NFL Week 17 Recap: Who’s Up, Who’s Down, What’s Next for Every Team

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers lock down a playoff berth in his first season back in the NFL after a win over the Patriots.

Gilberto Manzano

McConkey had a huge day for the Chargers with eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
SATURDAY

Chargers 40, Patriots 7

My take: Los Angeles (10–6) finally left its conservative ways thanks to the lack of pressure from New England (3–13). Justin Herbert showed off his arm throughout the game, throwing a 40-yard bomb to rookie sensation Ladd McConkey to extend the lead by 20 points in the third quarter. It was the first time this season that Herbert threw for at least three touchdowns in a game, surprising for a quarterback the caliber of Herbert. We shouldn’t get carried away about the Chargers beating up on the Patriots, but it’s clear this offense is different with J.K. Dobbins in the backfield—Dobbins returned after missing the prior four games due to a knee injury. It remains to be seen whether this Chargers offense will be enough in the postseason, but they’re always going to have a chance with Herbert on the field.

Stock up: Jim Harbaugh quickly got the Chargers into the postseason. They were a five-win team with a poor defense last season and entered 2024 with a depleted offense because tough decisions were made to repair the salary cap. Even with all of those obstacles, Harbaugh again showed why he’s the master at getting fast results as a coach. Harbaugh’s team will be dangerous in the postseason because of Herbert’s connection with McConkey and a top-10 defense thriving under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Stock down: Jerod Mayo needs to prioritize both sides of the trenches once the Patriots’ season ends next week. It also remains to be seen if Mayo gets a second season as the head coach because of how poorly it went in 2024. But if he’s back, the results won’t change without better pass rushers and offensive linemen. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye is the real deal, showing that with a 36-yard touchdown to DeMario Douglas, but Maye was constantly under pressure during Saturday’s rout.  

Up Next: Chargers at Raiders, TBD time and date; Bills at Patriots, TBD time and date

