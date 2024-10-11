NFL Week 6: Best Games, Key Matchups, Fantasy Tips, Best Bets and Predictions
All eyes will be on Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels when the Baltimore Ravens host the Washington Commanders on Sunday in one of the biggest matchups in Week 6.
The two dynamic quarterbacks have similar skill sets as playmakers who can punish defenses with their mobility and downfield passing. Apparently this style of quarterbacking is good for winning MVPs, because Daniels has emerged as a front-runner for the award five games into his rookie season. Jackson already has two career MVPs and is in contention for another one this season.
Daniels has the Commanders in first place in the NFC East after a four-game winning streak. Jackson also has the Ravens in first place in the AFC North, brushing off an 0–2 start with three consecutive wins.
But Commanders-Ravens is only one of five games we’re keeping a close eye on in Week 6. The Detroit Lions are on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in a potential NFC playoff preview. The Lions, who are coming off a bye week, are the strong favorites, but they might find themselves in a shootout because Dak Prescott has CeeDee Lamb and could have another promising wideout in Jalen Tolbert, who caught the game-winning touchdown last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football with first place on the line in the AFC East. This will be the first game for Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich after replacing the recently fired Robert Saleh.
The New Orleans Saints are starting rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are back from a bye week and travel to face the Denver Broncos, who have won three consecutive games.
Here’s everything you need to know about the five best games of Week 6, including Gilberto Manzano’s key matchups, Matt Verderame’s key stats, Michael Fabiano’s who to start and who to sit in fantasy, Jennifer Piacenti’s best bets and Conor Orr’s prediction for each game.
SUNDAY
Washington Commanders (4–1) at Baltimore Ravens (3–2)
When/TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Spread: Ravens -6.5 (over/under 51.5)
Matchup to watch: Jackson vs. Daniels. Yes, quarterbacks don’t technically face each other, but this might be the most intriguing game of the week because of how well Jackson and Daniels have played through five games. The two offenses rank first and second in points scored per game, with Washington averaging 31.0 points and Baltimore averaging 29.4 points. The better quarterback on Sunday might decide this game. —Manzano
Key stat: This should be a fireworks show. The Ravens rank first in yards per play at 6.8, while the Commanders are second with 6.3. The same is true in first downs, with Baltimore (122) and Washington (114) leading the league. —Verderame
Start ’em/sit ’em: Terry McLaurin has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring 18-plus points in two of his past three games. He should remain in starting lineups this week, too, as the veteran faces a Ravens defense that’s given up the third-most points to perimeter receivers. Last week, this unit allowed more than 70 PPR points to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. —Fabiano
Best bet: Commanders +6.5. The Ravens have just three wins this season, and only one win was by a margin of more than three. The Commanders are 4–1 ATS this season, and riding a four-game win streak. I’ll happily take the points, betting on Daniels to keep it close. —Piacenti
SI’s pick: Respect to colleague Gilberto Manzano for lone wolfing the Commanders in our staff picks. I think this is less about Daniels (although he has not faced one of the popular Baltimore-tree defenses yet during his young career) and more about a Commanders defense handling Jackson amid this absolute heater. When he’s healthy, he’s one of the best players on the planet. That’s why I’m sticking with Baltimore. —Orr
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3–2) at New Orleans Saints (2–3)
When/TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox
Spread: Bucs -3.5 (over/under 41.5)
Matchup to watch: Rattler vs. Buccaneers DT Vita Vea. Rattler will make his starting debut Sunday because of the oblique injury to Derek Carr. The rookie fifth-round pick needs to be aware of Vea at all times. The veteran defender excels at clogging lanes and blowing up plays that lead to negative yardage. —Manzano
Key stat: Rattler is making his first NFL start. In college, Rattler started 42 games at Oklahoma and South Carolina. That ranks second when compared to all other 2024 rookie quarterbacks who have played, with Daniels having had 55 starts. —Verderame
Start ’em/sit ’em: Rachaad White has seen his stock fall hard in 2024. He’s failed to score more than 10.4 points in all but one game, and he’s been held to single digits three times while losing work to rookie Bucky Irving. White also has a -9.8 Rush EPA, is averaging just 3.7 yards per rush, and is facing a Saints defense that can be formidable against running backs. —Fabiano
Best bet: Bucs -3.5. The Bucs have been one of the best teams in the NFL led by Baker Mayfield, who has tossed 11 touchdowns with a 72% completion rate. The Saints will be starting rookie Rattler. Don’t overthink it. —Piacenti
SI’s pick: I like Rattler a lot and wrote a little bit about him during the predraft process. This kid was once a Heisman candidate and the best high school player in the country. Talent always rises. That said, a Todd Bowles defense in your first start is a very daunting task. Tampa gets a break here with Derek Carr sidelined. I’m going Buccaneers. —Orr
Los Angeles Chargers (2–2) at Denver Broncos (3–2)
When/TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Spread: Chargers -3.0 (over/under 35.5)
Matchup to watch: Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II vs. Chargers’ WRs. It’s tough to tell which receiver Surtain will be assigned to cover because the Chargers don’t have a true No. 1, which is a major problem against one of the best secondaries in the NFL. If Surtain and his teammates take away Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey from Justin Herbert, the Chargers could have a long day in Denver as a one-dimensional offense. —Gilberto Manzano
Key stat: Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph loves to blitz. Denver is bringing extra pressure at a rate of 40.1%, only ranking behind the Minnesota Vikings. —Verderame
Start ’em/sit ’em: J.K. Dobbins has slowed down after a fast start, scoring a combined 17.6 fantasy points in his past two games. The good news is he’s now the Chargers’ featured back, seeing at least 17 touches in three consecutive weeks, and a matchup in Denver is favorable. The Broncos’ defense has allowed double digits to five different running backs so far this season. —Fabiano
Best bet: Target Justin Herbert to throw fewer than 1.5 passing touchdowns. The Broncos have allowed just four passing touchdowns this season. Herbert has tossed just five. —Piacenti
SI’s pick: This has been a nice run for Denver and there’s really no reason for me not to pick the Broncos except for the fact that Harbaugh is coming off a bye. And that’s really it for me. He had a longer time to get to the bottom of what Joseph has been doing amid a DPOY season for Surtain. —Orr
Detroit Lions (3–1) at Dallas Cowboys (3–2)
When/TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
Spread: Lions -3.0 (over/under 52.5)
Matchup to watch: Lamb vs. Lions’ secondary. The Lions appear to have the edge in various areas, including against Dallas’s poor run defense. But Lamb might be enough to keep his team in the game because of the Lions’ struggling secondary. The defensive backs have held back this loaded Lions roster and now have to deal with Lamb and Prescott. —Manzano
Key stat: The Cowboys and Lions have been excellent on third down. Dallas is eighth offensively (44.6%) and Detroit is sixth (45.8%) while the teams are tied for sixth defensively (31.7%). —Verderame
Start ’em/sit ’em: Prescott has only had one big fantasy game this year, but he remains a starter against the Lions. The game opened with an over/under of 52, so Las Vegas is expecting a high-scoring affair. Prescott has also averaged 24.1 points in his last 10 games at home, and the Lions have allowed 18-plus points to quarterbacks in two of their past four games. —Fabiano
Best bet: Take the over on Lamb’s receiving props. This is the breakout game we have been waiting for. The Lions have allowed a league-high 104 receiving yards and 10 catches per game to receivers in the slot, where Lamb has run 50% of his routes this season. —Piacenti
SI’s pick: Detroit. The Lions are still one of the most complete teams in the NFL, while Dallas can play really well at times and appear lost at other times. Coming off a very physical win over the Steelers, one has to wonder if the Cowboys are game for getting punched in the mouth again this week. —Orr
MONDAY
Buffalo Bills (3–2) at New York Jets (2–3)
When/TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Spread: Bills -2.5 (over/under 40.5)
Matchup to watch: Jets RB Breece Hall vs. Bills’ defensive front. The Jets desperately need Hall to break out of his funk and provide balance for Aaron Rodgers’s broken offense. Hall only had a combined 27 rushing yards in the back-to-back losses to the Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. But Hall now faces a Bills’ defense that has had issues against the run, including allowing 199 yards to Derrick Henry in Week 4. —Manzano
Key stat: The Jets have struggled to run the ball this season, ranking 30th with 3.6 yards per carry. That putrid figure goes against Buffalo’s run defense, which checks in 32nd allowing 5.2 YPC. —Verderame
Start ’em/sit ’em: Josh Allen has struggled lately, scoring fewer than 15 points in three of his past four games, including two games with single digits! He still isn’t a sit ’em, of course, but keep in mind that the Jets have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. The good news is that Allen has had fantasy success against them in the past. —Fabiano
Best bet: Hall should exceed his rushing and receiving props. After consecutive down games for the runner, Hall will get back on track. The Bills have allowed an average of 109 rushing yards, 6.5 catches and 62 receiving yards per game to opposing runners this season. That includes big games to Henry, Justice Hill, De’Von Achane, DeeJay Dallas and even Dare Ogumbowale. With Aaron Rodgers slightly hobbled, Hall should get plenty of action on Monday. —Piacenti
SI’s pick: I’m taking the interim boost here with Ulbrich. While I think it was a ridiculous move to fire Saleh five games into the season, I think there’s a reason that Jets owner Woody Johnson is so curious about Ulbrich as a potential head coach. We’ll see if he can handle the very tall task ahead. —Orr
