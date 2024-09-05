NFL Week 1 Watchability Rankings: Top 10 Games to Watch
Welcome to Sports Illustrated’s NFL Watchability Rankings.
Each week, we’re going to rank every game based on how much fans should want to watch them. The scoring will be on a scale of 0–10, with 10 being the best.
For some teams, being at the top of the list will be common. For others, not so much.
The hope for this column is to have some cheap laughs, some digestible, quick thoughts on the best games and intertwined within it all, some analysis of what it all means … especially as the playoff races begin to heat up.
But for now, let’s kick off the 2024 NFL season by ranking each of the Week 1 games, starting in East Rutherford.
10. Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills
Watchability score: 5.1
The Bills are undergoing a soft makeover after years of being a top contender. Still, they have Josh Allen, James Cook, Dalton Kincaid and others to make them a likely playoff team. Then there’s Arizona, while not expected to be good, could score some points behind an offense featuring Kyler Murray, Trey McBride and rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.
9. Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
Watchability score: 5.8
It’s the Kirk Cousins era in Atlanta … or maybe the Michael Penix Jr. era. Who knows. Regardless, the Falcons are starting anew with a fresh pair of quarterbacks and a new coach in Raheem Morris. The Steelers also have a new pair of uninspiring quarterbacks.
8. Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Watchability score: 6.6
This is all about Caleb Williams. With all due respect to the Titans, who added L’Jarius Sneed and Calvin Ridley among others this offseason, all eyes will be on the No. 1 pick in the draft. And Chicago also has a pair of new, high-profile weapons in Keenan Allen and Williams’s fellow first-round pick, Rome Odunze.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Watchability score: 7.5
It’s a battle of newly paid quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence will be looking to erase the memory of an 8–3 start last season before collapsing, while Tua Tagovailoa is looking to win the AFC East for the first time in his career. Both could use a good start with tough schedules ahead.
6. Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
Watchability score: 7.9
It’s the Amari Cooper bowl. It’s also a battle between one team who refuses to pay its quarterback, and another that wishes it never did. For the Cowboys, dealing with Jim Schwartz’s defense will be a barometer for where they’re at after a lackluster offseason. For the Browns, this season is about keeping Deshaun Watson healthy so he can be helpful and not an anchor.
5. Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Watchability score: 8.1
This is quietly a really important game. One could argue the most important Week 1 tilt from a standings perspective. The AFC South should be a tight battle all year. If the Colts want to win the division, holding serve at home against the Texans is essential. And if Houston is victorious, it’s a terrific start for DeMeco Ryans’s team.
4. Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (Friday)
Watchability score: 8.6
The NFL’s first foray into Brazilian territory, and it should be a memorable one. The Eagles are looking to make everyone forget about last season’s collapse, while the Packers are hoping to make a deep run this year behind second-year starting quarterback Jordan Love. First impressions … they’re lasting.
3. Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
Watchability score: 9.2
A rematch of last year’s NFC wild-card tilt, and this year the expectations are only higher. For the Rams, the offense must carry the day after Aaron Donald’s retirement. For the Lions, this season represents arguably their best chance to win a title since the Kennedy administration.
2. New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
Watchability score: 9.5
It’s Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Part 2. New York is finally healthy again, and will be looking to win the AFC East for the first time since 2002. And for kicks, Rodgers’s return comes against the 49ers, who famously bypassed him in the ’05 draft. It’s maybe the toughest possible challenge for New York, and a barometer for the defending NFC champs.
1. Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday)
Watchability score: 9.8
An AFC championship game preview, pitting a pair of two-time MVP quarterbacks against each other to start the season. The Chiefs will be aiming for a historic three-peat, which would put them into national focus even more than normal. As for the Ravens, a victory at Arrowhead would signal perhaps this year could be different for Lamar Jackson & Co.