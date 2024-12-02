NFL World Reacts to 49ers' Christian McCaffrey's Apparent Knee Injury vs. Bills
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey left Sunday night's contest versus the Buffalo Bills with what the team officially dubbed a knee injury.
The 28-year-old gave himself before being touched, and immediately ran to the sideline before being taken to the locker room.
Given McCaffrey's injury history and the fact that he already missed the first eight games of the 2024 season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, the NFL world was rightfully concerned about the news. Take a look:
The 49ers traded for McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers midway through the 2022 season. In 2023, he finished his first full season since 2019 and won the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award in the process.
McCaffrey signed a two-year, $38 million contract extension with San Francisco in June, tying him to the franchise through the 2027 season. The deal made sure McCaffrey remained the highest paid running back in NFL history in terms of average annual value.