NFL World Reacts to 49ers' Christian McCaffrey's Apparent Knee Injury vs. Bills

A brutal blow to one of the league's best.

Mike Kadlick

McCaffrey left Sunday night's game vs. the Bills with a knee injury.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey left Sunday night's contest versus the Buffalo Bills with what the team officially dubbed a knee injury.

The 28-year-old gave himself before being touched, and immediately ran to the sideline before being taken to the locker room.

Given McCaffrey's injury history and the fact that he already missed the first eight games of the 2024 season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, the NFL world was rightfully concerned about the news. Take a look:

The 49ers traded for McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers midway through the 2022 season. In 2023, he finished his first full season since 2019 and won the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award in the process.

McCaffrey signed a two-year, $38 million contract extension with San Francisco in June, tying him to the franchise through the 2027 season. The deal made sure McCaffrey remained the highest paid running back in NFL history in terms of average annual value.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

