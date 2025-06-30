SI

NFL World Reacts to Blockbuster Dolphins-Steelers Trade

Miami sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick on Monday.

Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Steelers in a massive trade on Monday
The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers shocked the football world on Monday by executing a sudden and unexpected blockbuster trade. The Dolphins sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Steelers in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a late-round draft pick. Both Ramsey and Smith had been involved in trade rumors throughout the offseason but Pittsburgh didn't seem a likely destination given the significant acquisitions the franchise already made in the last few months. Apparently it was a mistake to think that.

The trade's impact will be substantive on the field and the initial reaction from the NFL community was all over the place. From Fitzpatrick's unlikely return to Miami to swapping a pair of All-Pro defenders to Smith reuniting with Arthur Smith, there were a lot of aspects to consider.

Above all, though, nobody saw this coming. Here's a sampling of how the NFL world reacted to the blockbuster trade.

The NFL never sleeps. A lazy summer Monday in June suddenly has wide-spread ramifications throughout the league.

What a day for the Dolphins and the Steelers.

