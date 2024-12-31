Jerry Jones Gave Most Convincing Quote Yet on Mike McCarthy’s Future With Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are on track to record their first losing season since 2020, and there’s plenty of blame to go around after a particularly disappointing campaign.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was one of several players to get bitten by the injury bug, owner Jerry Jones stubbornly refused to boost the team’s running back room last offseason and coach Mike McCarthy dropped a total dud after recording three straight 12-5 seasons at the helm.
In the wake of the Cowboys’ missed postseason berth and embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, Jones spoke candidly about McCarthy’s future as the team’s head coach.
True to his prior compliments of McCarthy throughout the 2024 season, Jones once again issued a strong endorsement of the 61-year-old:
“What I’m not going to do this morning is get into any indication that I’m not interested in having Mike back,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I assure you I have been, for weeks, thinking about how we go forward. I feel good about Mike McCarthy.”
Jones declined to get into the specifics of McCarthy’s coaching future in Dallas, but based on his steadfast support it would appear McCarthy is in line for an extension after his current Cowboys contract runs out this year.
Jones certainly isn’t going to take managing advice from fans of rival teams, but he would do well to mull on what’s truly best for the franchise moving forward.