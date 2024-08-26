NFL World Roasts Jerry Jones for Approach to CeeDee Lamb's New Cowboys Contract
At long last, the Dallas Cowboys and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have agreed to terms on a new contract Monday, a deal which makes Lamb the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.
The four-year, $136 million contract extension includes a record $38 million signing bonus as well as $100 million in guaranteed money. The deal will tie the superstar wide receiver to the Cowboys through the 2027 season.
It's not a huge surprise to see Lamb reach a deal with Dallas, though the negotiations certainly dragged on. Lamb had been holding out of training camp as he angled for a new deal, and owner Jerry Jones had even controversially weighed in on the contract saga multiple times before the two sides finally came to an agreement.
Fans had been critical of Jones's approach to Lamb's contract situation throughout the offseason, especially with Dak Prescott also in line to get a big-money extension. Seemingly delaying the deal for no reason left many perplexed, and that tune hasn't changed now that the deal has been signed.
While Cowboys fans are excited to have Lamb under contract for four more years, many expressed disdain over Jones's negotiation tactics, which effectively resulted in a needless holdout for Lamb, who got the deal he was seeking in the end.