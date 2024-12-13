NFL World Sends Support to Randy Moss After He Announces Cancer Recovery
After revealing that he and his family were "battling something internally," last month on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss shed some light on his comments on Friday afternoon.
"Your boy is a cancer survivor," said Moss in an Instagram Live video.
He added that after undergoing a procedure on his liver in November, doctors found cancer between his pancreas and liver. Moss underwent a six-hour surgery this week and spent the last six days in the hospital. He returned home on Friday.
Upon hearing the news, the NFL world responded appropriately—sharing their support for the Hall of Fame pass catcher:
The 47-year-old also announced during his live video that he and his family have launched a website—RandyMoss.com—with merchandise for purchase with proceeds going towards cancer research. Check it out here.
Moss plans to return to his work on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown when he gets healthy.