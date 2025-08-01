NFL World Shocked by Micah Parsons Demanding Trade From Cowboys
Micah Parsons shocked the sports world on Friday when he requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys.
Reactions immediately rolled, and most couldn't believe his relationship with the team had deteriorated to this point.
Parsons took to social media to make his request known, releasing a tweet with a long typed message. The long and short of it is that the Cowboys have attempted to bypass Parsons's agent to deal directly with the player. That has rubbed Parsons the wrong way, and led to a situation where he wants out. He even said, "I no longer wish to be here" which is an incredibly clear statement.
The NFL world was swift in its reactions to the news.
Even Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell weighed in on this mess.
Parsons is one of the best defenders in the NFL and deserves to get his payday. After the Cleveland Browns signed Myles Garrett to a four-year, $160 million contract that included $123.5 million in guaranteed money, the Cowboys had to know they were going to have to top that number. The fact that this has taken so long and gotten this far is an indictment of the franchise.
The 26-year-old edge rusher is a three-time All-Pro and has racked up 52.5 sacks in 63 career games, and has been in double digits in each of the four seasons he has been in the NFL.
In the end, it's likely the Cowboys cave and give Parsons the massive deal he's seeking. His teammates are already on his side, and things could get ugly in Dallas the longer this goes on.