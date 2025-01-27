Saquon Barkley Hit Steph Curry's Iconic Celebration After His Third TD vs. Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns to help power his team to a 55-23 victory over the division-rival Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Barkley scored two first-quarter touchdowns, including one on his first carry of the game, but it was his final touchdown of the game—a score from four yards out that extended the Eagles' lead to 48-23 with under eight minutes remaining in the game—that all but secured Philadelphia a berth in the Super Bowl.
And Barkley let the Commanders know it, as he hit Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's iconic "Night Night" celebration.
Barkley has tallied 442 rushing yards and five touchdowns in three postseason victories for the Eagles. He’ll have the chance to add to that total in New Orleans two weeks from today.