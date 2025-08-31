Nick Sirianni Addresses Micah Parsons Trade Before Cowboys-Eagles Week 1 Matchup
The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are set to welcome the Cowboys to Philly this Thursday night to open up the 2025 NFL season, and when they do so, Dallas will be without one of the best defensive players in football.
The Cowboys’ decision to trade defensive end Micah Parsons to the Packers last week shocked the NFL world, and has been the talk of the league in recent days—so much so, that it was the first thing Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked about at his press conference on Sunday:
"Yeah, we have so much going on here," he began when prodded for his thoughts on the move. "Obviously we're getting ready to play the Cowboys and so [Parsons is] in your thoughts of, you know, game planning, but they still have guys that we have to prepare for."
"Obviously, they've got Kenny Clark who is a really good player," Sirianni continued. "And they have good depth at that defensive end group. So you don't get too wrapped up into that except for some of the things you're doing with the game plan, but also understanding that they have a lot of good players still over there and get ready for those guys and shift your attention to that."
With Parsons on the move, Dallas's defensive end room now consists on Dante Fowler Jr., Sam Williams, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marshawn Kneeland, and James Houston. Deep is one way to put it. Subpar is another.
Thursday's game between the Cowboys and Eagles will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC.