Nick Sirianni Likens Banning Tush Push to Banning This NBA Star From Shooting Threes
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has made no secret of his contempt for the proposed tush push ban, a suggestion submitted last month by the Green Bay Packers. In team CEO Mark Murphy's estimation, the tush push—the Birds' version of a quarterback sneak—is an automatic, skill-less play, despite it being available to every team in the league.
Sirianni, of course, took issue with this characterization and has said his guys work very hard to perfect the tush push and make it so it is "automatic." And if it really were a cheat code, as the Packers' proposal suggests, wouldn't every team in the league be able to do it?
The fiery head coach then shared some more of his thoughts on the debacle during an appearance on Barstool Sports's Pardon My Take, released Monday morning, and he used a fitting NBA comparison to push back on the proposal.
"We work hard at that thing. ... And it's 'automatic' because of the work that's put in and because of the players that we have who are performing it. It's not automatic throughout the entire league. Okay, well Steph Curry shouldn't be allowed to shoot threes. Only in the fourth quarter can Steph Curry shoot threes. Like, what are we talking about? You can't just make a rule up because it's benefiting one team and everywhere else it's not quite as good."
You can watch those comments starting at 58:15.
He's got a point. Just because Curry is the best shooter in the league that doesn't mean he should be punished for his prowess or handicapped to even the playing field. The same goes for the tush push, in Sirianni's estimation—if you don't like it, just play better against the Eagles.