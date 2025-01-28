Nick Sirianni Addresses Jalen Hurts's 'Straitjacket' Comments After NFC Championship
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni isn't spending any time worrying about some comments quarterback Jalen Hurts made over the weekend.
Asked after Sunday's NFC Championship what it's like playing for Sirianni, who had praised the quarterback during postgame comments on the field, Hurts said the coach has "done a great job," while adding, "I guess he let me out of my straitjacket a little bit today."
It was that last bit that sounded a bit off-putting, but Sirianni really isn't concerned about it.
On Tuesday, the coach was asked what he made of the remark.
"I think he was having fun after the game," he said in a presser. "We've been winning a couple different ways this year. ... But I know this, and he's said this plenty of times, he doesn't care how we win, I don't care how we win, as long as we win. And we do everything we can do to be able to win. And as we've talked a lot, there have been different circumstances of how games have [gone] and where we've been at late in games. But we found a way to win and rattle off 15 out of 16. So, again, thought he was having fun with that after the game. And loved how he went out there and executed and prepared for this game."
It's possible Hurts was referring to some of the criticism he and the Eagles have received for his, at times, low passing yardage. Prior to the NFC Championship, for example, Hurts threw for just 131 yards in the wild-card round of the playoffs and 128 yards in the divisional round. In the title game, however, he racked up 246 passing yards.
So if anything, the QB was probably just issuing a little jab regarding the narrative around him and nothing more. As Siranni said, sometimes you win one way, sometimes you win another way. As long as you win.
Now that that's cleared up, Philly can focus all its attention on preparing for Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.