Nick Sirianni Absolutely Launching a Challenge Flag Had NFL Fans Cracking Up

Tyler Lauletta

Nick Sirianni put everything he had into throwing his challenge flag on Sunday. The challenge was unsuccessful.
The Eagles won their Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs on Sunday, marking the first time in Patrick Mahomes’s career that the young GOAT has lost three straight games.

Despite the fact that Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are two of the best quarterbacks in the game, it’s possible the best throw of the game came from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who decided to absolutely launch his challenge flag when he disagreed with a call on the field.

Philadelphia lined up for a tush push on third-and-goal in the fourth quarter, and appeared to be stuffed. The refs called the team short on the field, but before the Eagles lined up for a second tush push, Sirianni ran down the sideline and fired a rocket of a challenge.

Fans online had plenty of jokes about Sirianni’s enthusiastic throw. Here’s a sampling:

Despite the extra mustard Sirianni put on his throw, the challenge failed, and the call on the field was upheld. On the next play, the Eagles ran another tush push, which resulted in a touchdown.

TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

