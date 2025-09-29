Nick Sirianni Responds to A.J. Brown's Cryptic Tweet, Future With Eagles
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was seemingly unhappy after he hauled in just two receptions for seven yards on nine on Sunday—despite his team beating the Buccaneers and improving to 4-0. After the game, the wide receiver posted a picture of a Bible verse on X (formerly Twitter) that read as follows: "If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way" (Mark 6:11, MSG translation).
Philly's head coach Nick Sirianni responded to the post on Monday afternoon, and was asked if Brown still wants to be a part of the Eagles.
"Yeah, yeah," he said, somewhat cautiously. "Obviously, A.J. is very important to this football team. I know he wants to contribute. I know he wants to contribute and do the things that he's capable of doing. He wants to contribute into these wins, and he's had a couple games where he hasn't been able to for different reasons ..."
"But I question nothing about his desire to play great football," Sirianni continued. "His desire to be a great teammate, his desire to be here."
Brown somewhat infamously admitted last February that his excitement from winning Super Bowl LIX over the Chiefs last season was "short-lived", and that his true thrill for the game comes "when [he] dominates." Through four games in 2025, the 28-year-old has just 14 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown on 28 targets, has logged single-digit receiving yard games twice, and is on pace for his first sub-1,000-yard season since joining the Eagles in 2022.
Needless to say, it's understandable why—despite Philly donning an undefeated record—he's frustrated with his output.
We'll see if he and quarterback Jalen Hurts can get back on track when they welcome the Denver Broncos to Lincoln Financial Field for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. It'll certainly be a test, as Brown is likely to warrant a matchup with the NFL's 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Pat Surtain II.