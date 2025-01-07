Nick Wright Predicts Tyreek Hill Will Eventually Land in a Predictable Place
The Miami Dolphins did not even have time to properly bury their playoff hopes on Sunday before Tyreek Hill informed the world that he wouldn't mind getting out of there. Playing with Tua Tagovailoa has not been as fun and productive as the time he spent with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. There's a chance Hill's emotions were just raw after seeing another season in South Beach not amount to much. But then again he did change his profile picture to Antonio Brown so that would suggest things are going to get more complicated and eventually the Dolphins will have to admit that things are untenable and explore how to get the biggest return for their disgruntled impact player.
First Things First's Nick Wright looked into his crystal ball on Monday and emerged with a prediction that makes a lot of sense.
"They're going to get a second- or a third-round pick for Tyreek Hill, maybe from the Chargers, more likely an NFC team like the Cowboys or the Commanders ... and that team will release him and in 2026 he'll be a Chief again," Wright surmised.
Chris Broussard seemed genuinely delighted by the prospect of Hill making a cameo on Jim Harbaugh's Chargers while Eric Mangini pointed out there may not be a ton of teams lining up to bring in a guy who just quit on his team. One thing they seemed to all be on the same page on was that Hill misses the Chiefs. It's as though he's trying to get back there, perhaps knowing he'll have to make another stop along the way and wants to get the clock started on that whole process.
Will Mahomes still be winning Super Bowls in 2026? Very possible. In fact he could be coming off four straight and Hill could drive a hypothetical drive for five. If that does happen, though, Hill will be 32 years-old with a good amount of miles on him.