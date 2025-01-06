Four Potential Tyreek Hill Trade Destinations if Superstar WR Hits Trade Block
The Miami Dolphins missed the 2024 NFL playoffs with a Week 18 loss to the New York Jets, and all is not well with Tyreek Hill.
The superstar wide receiver bluntly told reporters after the game on Sunday it was great playing for the Dolphins but he was "out" on Miami after missing the playoffs for the first time in his career. Head coach Mike McDaniel appeared to suggest Hill quit on his team. Then on Monday Hill took to social media to turn up the heat, changing his profile picture to an edit of Antonio Brown after he quit on the New York Jets mid-game a few years ago and tweeted what seemed to be a good-bye to the fans of Miami.
So while Hill hasn't uttered the word "trade" yet, he is clearly putting pressure on the Dolphins to move him. And if Miami does, after three successful seasons working together, there will be many suitors.
While his production declined this year with Hill failing to reach 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in five years, the speedy wideout is still an All-Pro caliber talent who can transform an offense. He effectively has two years remaining on the three-year, $90 million contract extension he signed with Miami in August. Hill will be 31 by the time next season kicks off and players of his skillset tend to decline rather quickly, so there is some risk, but Hill's speed remains game-breaking and it's easy to see another team believing his production will improve if he's on a more competitive team.
Here are four possible trade destinations for Hill if he were to hit the trade block.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers immediately come to mind as a natural fit for Hill's services. Justin Herbert's leading receiver in 2024 was rookie Ladd McConkey, and Quentin Johnson was the only other player to top 600 yards receiving. Despite the relative lack of weapons, L.A. is still playoff-bound and is poised to improve the roster this offseason with over $50 million in cap space to go with a full chest of draft assets.
It would make sense for the Chargers to use some of those assets to land Hill. The All-Pro receiver's speed in tandem with Herbert's cannon arm would be a very dangerous connection, and give McConkey even more room to thrive in the slot. The Chargers are contenders again so Hill should be happy on that front. And if he is not Los Angeles can feel confident that Jim Harbaugh can handle whatever the mercurial receiver throws at him. It feels like a logical marriage between the two sides.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders became the biggest surprise of the 2024 season. Jayden Daniels immediately proved himself to be a quality quarterback and newly hired head coach Dan Quinn has marched his team to the postseason. Regardless of what happens next, this season was a massive success for Washington— and the franchise should waste zero time in trying to build off it. Trading for Hill would definitely qualify.
Giving a young QB like Daniels as many weapons as possible is never a bad idea (especially with Daniels on a rookie contract for the next four seasons). Terry McLaurin is rightfully entrenched as the No. 1 guy for the Commanders after a 1,000-yard, 13-touchdown season but adding Hill should only give him more room to work. The team also doesn't boast a ton of depth behind McLaurin; the second leading receiver in Washington for 2024 was 34-year-old tight end Zach Ertz. On top of all that, the Commanders are expected to have the third-most cap space in the NFL this offseason and can offer up any of the nine picks they have in the 2025 draft in a trade. They should be a contender for Hill's services.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The perennially competitve Steelers are usually overflowing with wide receiver talent but have found themselves in something of a rut as of late. George Pickens is talented but inconsistent, and only one other Pittsburgh wideout recorded more than 500 yards in 2024. Mike Tomlin led his team to the playoffs yet again despite offensive deficiencies but the four-game losing streak entering the postseason showed just how much that unit can struggle.
Hill feels like a great answer to those problems. He'd make a good pairing with Russell Wilson and his moonball deep shots should the veteran quarterback wear black and yellow again in 2025. Tomlin has dealt with controversial wide receivers before. The Steelers aren't overflowing with cap space but should have around $40 million to work with and hold eight picks in the 2025 NFL draft. It is a big swing considering the offense has other problems that need to be addressed but one that would ensure the Steelers stay competitive in the present, which has long been the priority in the Steel City.
Denver Broncos
Rookie sensation Bo Nix and offensive guru Sean Payton proved everybody wrong this season as the Broncos are headed to the playoffs. Nix was solid for most of the year and Payton made the offense work despite unproven pass-catchers behind No. 1 Courtland Sutton. Making the playoffs this year with the specter of the failed Russell Wilson contract still haunting the cap sheet is effectively found money; the 2025 season now represents a serious opportunity to compete with substantive cap room opening up for the first time in years.
Acquiring Hill would go a long way in that regard. Payton would be able to use his speed to manipulate the opposing defense at a high level and give Sutton even more opportunities. Trading for the speedy receiver would also open up the field for Nix and perhaps give him more chances to hit downfield shots, one of the holes in his game as a rookie. With only seven picks to work with in the 2025 draft going after Hill might prove too costly but a playoff team with an up-and-coming quarterback on a cheap deal and little WR depth must consider adding a player of Hill's caliber if he becomes available.