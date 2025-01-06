SI

Tyreek Hill Fuels Speculation Surrounding Dolphins Future With Social Media Change

What does it mean?!

Brigid Kennedy

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Jan 5, 2025.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Jan 5, 2025. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is constantly using social media to troll his fans and haters, but this latest update seems too significant to ignore.

Shortly after suggesting that his future with Miami is uncertain, Hill changed his profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) to one of his face photo-shopped onto former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown's body as the latter infamously left the field mid-game. Is there something he's trying to say?

It could, of course, be that Hill is just poking fun at the ruckus his postgame comments caused. But it could also be that he is insinuating an impending departure from the team he restructured a deal with as recently as August. And for what it's worth, he did post what could be interpreted as a farewell message on social media on Sunday night.

"Love fin nation blessing y'all opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing, but respect and love," the wideout said.

Hill has been relatively vocal about some of his struggles this season. In his comments on Sunday, he alluded to his disappointment that he was missing the playoffs for the first time in his career. And he had previously taken issue (albeit jokingly, at least in one instance) with his overall utilization for 2024-25, when he racked up just 959 yards and 81 receptions despite eclipsing 1700 yards and 115 receptions in his first two seasons with the Dolphins.

If he really wants out, he'll probably have no issue finding a new home. So long as he remembers that the turf isn't always greener in another field. And let's be real—it's likely that tensions calm before anyone has to take the field again in the fall.

