Niners WR Demarcus Robinson Enters No Contest Plea on DUI Charge
New San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson entered a no contest plea on a misdemeanor DUI charge this week and has been sentenced to three years' probation, according to a report from ESPN.
Robinson earned the probationary sentence on Tuesday in Los Angeles. In addition to probation, Robinson had to pay a $390 fine and complete a court-mandated 90-day alcohol program.
The no contest plea stems from an arrest in November 2024 when Robinson played for the Los Angeles Rams. He was driving his Dodge sedan over 100 mph when he was pulled over by California Highway Patrol.
Robinson is entering his first season with the Niners after signing a two-year, $9.5 million deal in free agency.
He started all 17 regular season games for the Rams last year, and caught 31 passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns.