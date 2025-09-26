Niners Issue Injury Update for Brock Purdy Ahead of Sunday's Game vs. Jaguars
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is set to return to the lineup on Sunday against the Jaguars after being removed from the injury report on Friday.
Purdy has missed the last two games as he dealt with a shoulder and big toe injury suffered in the season-opening win over the Seahawks.
San Francisco hasn't missed a beat in his absence, taking a 3-0 record into Sunday's game thanks to the play of backup Mac Jones, who completed 66.3% of his passes for 563 yards and four touchdowns to one interception in Purdy's absence.
While Jones filled in admirably in relief, the Niners will certainly be happy to have their franchise quarterback return to the lineup.
The Niners and Jaguars are set for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday in San Francisco.