Niners QB Brock Purdy Sends Special Message to Fans After Inking Lucrative Extension
San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy officially signed his five-year, $265 million contract extension on Tuesday, tying him to the franchise through the 2030 season.
Purdy's contract includes $181 million in total guarantees, including $165.5 million during the first three years of the deal.
After officially signing the lucrative new agreement on Tuesday, Purdy took to social media to thank the 49ers fans for all of their support.
"What's up Faithful? It's Brock Purdy. We just got the deal done. I'm excited for the next six years with you guys. Thanks for always having my back and being there for me from day one. So here's to the next six years and let's go win now together. Go Niners."
From Mr. Irrelevant to a quarter-billion dollar contract, Purdy has had quite a journey.
In 40 career games with the 49ers, Purdy has completed 67.5% of his passes for 9,518 yards and 64 touchdowns to 27 interceptions. He took over as the starter in 2022 due to injuries and never looked back, guiding the 49ers to an NFC title game appearance in his first year and a Super Bowl appearance in '23.