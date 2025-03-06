Niners Set to Release Defensive Tackle Javon Hargrave
Hargrave was halfway through a four-year, $84 million contract.
The San Francisco 49ers are set to release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave when the new league year begins on March 12, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 32-year-old Hargrave played just three games last season due to partially torn right tricep. Hargrave was in the second season of a four-year, $84 million contract he signed with the franchise in 2023.
In 19 games with the 49ers, Hargrave recorded 51 combined tackles, eight sacks and nine tackles for loss. When healthy, he's a force on the interior defensive line, and is sure to be sought after on the open market if he can prove he's back to full health.
