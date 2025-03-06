SI

Niners Set to Release Defensive Tackle Javon Hargrave

Hargrave was halfway through a four-year, $84 million contract.

Mike McDaniel

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will be released by the franchise when the new league year begins.
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will be released by the franchise when the new league year begins. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers are set to release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave when the new league year begins on March 12, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 32-year-old Hargrave played just three games last season due to partially torn right tricep. Hargrave was in the second season of a four-year, $84 million contract he signed with the franchise in 2023.

In 19 games with the 49ers, Hargrave recorded 51 combined tackles, eight sacks and nine tackles for loss. When healthy, he's a force on the interior defensive line, and is sure to be sought after on the open market if he can prove he's back to full health.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL