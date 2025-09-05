Niners Star Christian McCaffrey Lands on Injury Report Ahead of Season Opener
San Francisco opens its season Sunday against the Seahawks.
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey has landed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
McCaffrey was limited at practice on Thursday with a calf injury, the team announced.
McCaffrey, who is entering his ninth season in the NFL, was limited to just four games last season. He carried the ball 50 times for 202 yards just one season removed from a career-high 1,459 rushing yards and a First-Team All-Pro selection.
The 49ers have been banged up all throughout training camp at the skill positions, but McCaffrey had been one of the few who managed to stay healthy. His status will certainly be one to monitor heading into Sunday's kickoff.
