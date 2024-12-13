No One Is Doing NFL Photoshoots Like Saints QB Jake Haener
The New Orleans Saints are trying something new at quarterback.
After losing starter Derek Carr due to a hand injury, and disappointing stretch of performances from Spencer Rattler earlier in the season, New Orleans is turning to second-year QB Jake Haener on Sunday as they prepare to host the Washington Commanders.
Haener was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round of the 2023 draft out of Fresno State, and will be making the first start of his NFL career.
While making your first career start under such circumstances is never easy, Haener has a good base of NFL fans behind him thanks in part to his, shall we say “bold” photoshoots.
Fans noticed Haener’s tendency to serve for the camera as graphics began to announce his upcoming start on social media.
Diving a little deeper, videos from Haener’s rookie season show that he has always been down to play with the camera. This is a man that knows his angles.
Haener’s photoshoot drew some attention last year when the images first came out, but have found a new audience now that his first career start is imminent. A video shared to the NFL’s social accounts last year show that Haener is in on the joke.
We don’t yet know how Haener is going to do in first game under center, but whatever happens, we can be confident he’ll look good doing it.