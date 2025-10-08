Odell Beckham Jr. Names Three Teams He’d Like to Play For After Suspension Ends
Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent facing a six-game suspension by the NFL for failing a drug test for performance-enhancing drugs last season when he was on the Dolphins. Beckham revealed the length of the suspension and denied knowingly taking an PEDs on The Pivot podcast.
Presumably, that means Beckham will be available to wide receiver-needy teams as early as next week if the league is amenable to him serving that suspension while he's unsigned. If not, he'll need to sign somewhere soon to begin missing game checks soon so that he's available for the end of the season.
Either way, in the same podcast appearance Beckham revealed his wishlist of teams where he'd like to play. Those teams are the Rams, Steelers, Chiefs and Giants.
Ryan Clark really wants Beckham to play for Pittsbrugh, which the receiver is open to, but it sounds like his heart is in Los Angeles where he loved playing for Sean McVay. He also was very high on the Chiefs because they're the Chiefs, but he also wants to play in New York again.
Beckham had three Pro Bowl seasons with the Giants before injuries derailed his career. He tore his ACL in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI after being a solid contributor to the Rams' playoff run in 2021 and had nine catches in nine games with Miami last season before he was waived.
The question is, how many of the teams on his wishlist are the teams who were reportedly interested in him during the preseason.