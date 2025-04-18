One NFL GM Believes Ashton Jeanty Is Being 'Slept on' Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is widely expected to be selected among the top 10 picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. But one NFL general manager doesn't believe he's getting enough hype.
"I had a GM tell me a couple days ago that Ashton Jeanty is being slept on," Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz said Thursday. "I said, 'What do you mean? He's going to be a top five, top 10 pick.' He said, 'No, no, no. You don't understand. This guy is a superstar. People are talking about him like he's a really good player, maybe a great player. He is a superstar. He is a day one 1,500-yard guy.'"
Most mock drafts, including the latest published by Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano, have the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Jeanty with the No. 6 pick. The anonymous general manager clearly believes the Raiders should be thrilled to land Jeanty with that selection.
Jeanty's stock has stayed consistent leading up to the NFL draft. He finished the college football season as the consensus first running back off the board, and enters the NFL draft next week as the running back expected to be first off the board.
Jeanty has flashed his top-tier athleticism throughout the offseason. He didn't participate in any on-field drills during the scouting combine in Indianapolis, but he did recently show off his hops by dunking a basketball.
For a guy that stands 5'8", that's pretty impressive.
Jeanty will await his NFL fate next Thursday night when he hears commissioner Roger Goodell call his name in the first round. And according to at least one NFL general manager, the team that takes him will potentially be landing a future all-time great.