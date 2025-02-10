One Sad Chiefs Photo From Super Bowl LIX Had NFL Fans Making the Same Joke
The Kansas City Chiefs had their quest of becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls come to a crushing end Sunday night in New Orleans with a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending champions got off to a brutal start in the first half and never recovered. Mahomes had just 33 yards passing in the first two quarters and Travis Kelce didn't have his first catch until the game was out of reach in the second half.
Nothing summed up the Chiefs' dreadful night better than this look at their bench during the fourth quarter:
So much sadness.
Lots of NFL fans loved seeing the Chiefs looking so down and they all made the same joke about where that photo should be placed for the rest of time: