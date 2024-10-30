One Trade Every NFL Team Should Make Before the Deadline
You may have heard, but Nov. 5 is a big day in America.
It’s the NFL trade deadline.
On that Tuesday, the league will force general managers to put down their pencils and accept their rosters as constructed for the rest of the season at 4 p.m. ET, save for the occasional waiver claim or small-name signing.
So, which teams should make big moves, and which should sell off a part? Who should be hoarding draft picks and who should part with a choice?
We break it all down, with Gilberto Manzano handling the NFC and Matt Verderame on the AFC.
Atlanta Falcons: Trade fifth-round pick to Carolina Panthers for edge Jadeveon Clowney
Matthew Judon has provided plenty of help since being traded by the New England Patriots in August, but he’s no longer in his prime and the Falcons could use another quality edge rusher. Similar to Judon, Clowney is a consistent playmaker with plenty of experience. The 31-year-old would also help against the run, one of the few weaknesses on this Falcons’ defense. Perhaps a duo of Clowney and Judon could make up for not drafting an edge rusher in the first round of April’s draft, at least temporarily. Clowney has one sack and 19 total tackles this season.
Arizona Cardinals: Trade sixth-round pick to Tennessee Titans for edge Arden Key
Earlier in the season it appeared the Cardinals would have been better off being sellers to improve the defense for the future. But Arizona now leads the wide-open NFC West thanks to coach Jonathan Gannon getting the most out of his defense, which is short on recognizable names. The Cardinals could create some separation in the division standings if they add a quality edge rusher. The 28-year-old Key remains a productive player while playing for the struggling one-win Titans. He has three sacks this season, and was a standout player for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, but has gotten lost playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Titans the past three seasons.
Baltimore Ravens: Trade sixth-round pick to New Orleans Saints for edge Chase Young
The Ravens saw their defensive personnel change this offseason with the departures of Clowney, Patrick Queen and Geno Stone among others. While Baltimore is a top-tier contender, the pass defense has suffered. Bringing in Young from the Saints would bolster the pass rush alongside Kyle Van Noy, Nnamdi Madubuike and Odafe Oweh.
Buffalo Bills: Trade seventh-round pick to Denver Broncos for WR Josh Reynolds
Buffalo already made its big splash before the trade deadline, sending a third-round pick to highlight a package for Amari Cooper. However, the Bills could still add another receiver to the group, helping provide more punch on the outside with Cooper and rookie Keon Coleman doing most of the damage. In Reynolds, Buffalo gets an experienced veteran who has played in a litany of systems.
Carolina Panthers: Trade QB Bryce Young to Los Angeles Rams for fourth-round pick
Young may be hoping to be one of the many Panthers expected to be moved before the deadline. He had another disastrous start while filling in for the injured Andy Dalton during last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos. It’s clear that Young’s chances of a comeback story in Carolina probably won’t happen, especially with the worst roster in the NFL. It’s time to flip Young for a pick and start fresh with a different quarterback. Young would jump at an opportunity to return home to Southern California to work with Rams coach Sean McVay. He could either back up Matthew Stafford for a few years or compete for the starting job in the near future if Stafford and the Rams don’t agree on a new deal in the offseason.
Chicago Bears: Trade fifth-round pick to Jaguars for OG Brandon Scherff
The Bears need to prioritize adding offensive linemen before facing their NFC North rivals. Chicago caught a break with an easy schedule to start the season and no divisional games until November. They won’t be able to hang with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers if the offensive line doesn’t improve. Quality offensive linemen are hard to find because of the lack of depth at the positions, but a few bad teams might be willing to part with veterans as good as Scherff in exchange for draft picks. Scherff has 10 years of starting experience and was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Washington Commanders.
Cincinnati Bengals: Trade fourth-round pick to Titans for edge Harold Landry III
Cincinnati needs to fix its defense, which ranks near the bottom in myriad areas. While Trey Hendrickson is one of the league’s top pass rushers, the rest of the front has been underwhelming with middling performances from Sheldon Rankins and Sam Hubbard. Acquiring Landry from Tennessee gives the Bengals a 28-year-old edge rusher who doesn’t have any guaranteed money on his deal after 2024.
Cleveland Browns: Trade Za’Darius Smith to Lions for conditional third-round pick
The Browns have turned into a complete grease fire … even more so than normal. In that vein, general manager Andrew Berry should be offloading any reasonable trade piece, including Smith. The Lions are desperate for help at edge rusher after losing Aidan Hutchinson for the season with a broken leg. Getting a mid-round pick for a 32-year-old is good value.
Dallas Cowboys: Trade fourth-round pick to Panthers for RB Chuba Hubbard
The Cowboys have the worst rushing attack in the NFL with Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott as the top two options in the backfield. Hubbard is in the midst of a breakout season as one of the few positives in Carolina. With the price tag going up, the Panthers might be willing to part with Hubbard, who could be a sought-after free agent in 2024. Perhaps he can find a long-term home in Dallas if the team can work out a trade with the Panthers. Hubbard has 593 rushing yards with three touchdowns. As a team, the Cowboys have 519 rushing yards.
Denver Broncos: Trade Javonte Williams to Vikings for seventh-round pick
The Broncos are fighting for a playoff spot and ought to be commended. That said, Denver isn’t a contender and the running back room has been weak all year. Meanwhile, the Vikings are in the mix for the NFC North and have been relying heavily on Aaron Jones to carry the ball. Jones, 30, has been terrific, but Ty Chandler is a middling backup. The move makes sense for both sides.
Detroit Lions: Trade sixth-round pick to Raiders for CB Jack Jones
Raiders owner Mark Davis has said Maxx Crosby isn’t for sale, but the Lions should still call anyway. If they don’t budge on Crosby, perhaps the Lions can convince the Raiders to give up Jones, a feisty cornerback. The Lions’ defense would be set for the postseason if they land Jones and Za’Darius Smith, as mentioned above for the Browns’ one trade they need to make. Jones would provide depth for a disappointing group of cornerbacks. But there’s some risk because Jones tends to make head-scratching mistakes. Perhaps Jones will provide full effort and return to making impact plays with a change of scenery.
Green Bay Packers: Trade seventh-round pick to Miami Dolphins for DT Calais Campbell
The Packers have one of the most well-balanced rosters in the NFL with Jordan Love leading a high-scoring offense that feeds off an opportunistic defense thriving under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. But it wouldn’t hurt to add a veteran with as much experience as Campbell, the 38-year-old defensive tackle who still has plenty to offer in his 17th season. Campbell, who has two sacks this season, continues to make impact plays while helping as a rotational defender for the Dolphins.
Houston Texans: Trade fourth-round pick to Saints for CB Paulson Adebo
The Texans have more than enough offensive firepower but could make a move to bolster their defense. While Derek Stingley Jr. is a stud and Kamari Lassiter is an intriguing rookie, adding a piece such as Adebo would be huge. Adebo is a good corner in the final year of his deal who could either be a rental or a long-term investment depending on how he plays in DeMeco Ryans’s scheme.
Indianapolis Colts: Trade a conditional seventh-round pick to Rams for CB Tre’Davious White
White is certainly toward the end of his career, and at times has been a healthy inactive in Los Angeles after not fully bouncing back from injuries over the years. The Colts have had one of the league’s worst defenses all year, struggling on multiple levels. While White is far from a cure-all, he’s a veteran who might find himself for a few more games before hanging up the cleats.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Trade DT Arik Armstead to Bills for sixth-round pick
Buffalo is a top contender and for years, has been done in by the lack of a pass rush in the playoffs. General manager Brandon Beane can’t let that happen again, and adding Armstead on the interior with veteran Ed Oliver and rookie DeWayne Carter is good insurance. Armstead has two years remaining on his deal, but also has $2 million in base salary in 2025 before there’s no guaranteed money left in ’26.
Kansas City Chiefs: Trade second-round pick to Saints for CB Marshon Lattimore
This is an aggressive swing, but it also makes sense. The Saints are in cap hell and the Chiefs have a need at corner after Jaylen Watson broke his ankle. Additionally, Lattimore only has $1.2 million in base salary this year before his numbers spike in 2025 and ’26, making him affordable for cap-strapped Kansas City. And for the Saints, they would get a top-65 pick to help jumpstart a long-overdue rebuild.
Las Vegas Raiders: Trade WR Jakobi Meyers to 49ers for sixth-round pick
General manager Tom Telesco already moved on from Davante Adams and would be wise to do the same with Meyers. While Meyers won’t bring in a great pick, he’ll give Telesco some ammunition for the 2025 draft. Considering where the Raiders are in their team building, that’s more valuable than anything Meyers can do on the field this year or next. And for the Niners, it’s a move to help mitigate the loss of Brandon Aiyuk to a season-ending knee injury.
Los Angeles Chargers: Trade fourth-round pick to New York Giants for WR Darius Slayton
If Justin Herbert doesn’t lose his mind with the Chargers’ current receivers, he’s a better man than most. Los Angeles is on the fringe of the playoff picture and could bolster its chances by trading for Slayton, who, despite playing with Daniel Jones, has gone over 700 yards in four of his five seasons. Additionally, the Chargers could extend Slayton at a reasonable number after the season, making him a part of the team’s future.
Los Angeles Rams: Trade conditional sixth-round pick to Saints for LB Demario Davis
The Saints have stubbornly refused to rebuild and could be headed down the same path after they re-signed running back Alvin Kamara instead of trading him for a valuable draft pick. But maybe the Saints opt to shop a few veterans after a dreadful six-game losing streak. If that’s the case, Rams GM Les Snead needs to ask about Davis, who would immediately help one of the worst linebacker groups in the NFL. Last week, many thought the Rams would be sellers after Cooper Kupp trade rumors emerged. Now, they’re all about possibly winning the NFC West after an upset win over the Vikings.
Miami Dolphins: Trade DE Calais Campbell to Cowboys for 2026 seventh-round pick
Miami is in a weird spot. Do the Dolphins try to add or make a move for the future? If they’re being honest with themselves, they’ll probably stand pat and maybe make a minor deal. Campbell is 38 years old and if Dallas, which needs some fortification on the defensive line, is willing to give a late draft choice, that’s not a bad decision.
Minnesota Vikings: Trade fifth-round pick to Browns for CB Greg Newsome II
The Vikings’ stout defense was a big reason why the team jumped out to a 5–0 start before losing the past two games. But Brian Flores’s defense is allowing 263.3 passing yards per game, one of the downsides of being a blitz-heavy team. Perhaps the Browns are ready to break up their talented secondary amid a losing season and salary cap issues. Newsome, a 2021 first-round pick, can play on the inside and outside. He would help improve Minnesota’s pass defense, which would allow Flores to continue being an aggressive play-caller.
New England Patriots: Trade WR Kendrick Bourne to Pittsburgh Steelers for seventh-round pick
The Patriots don’t have a ton of pieces to trade, but Bourne makes sense. Now healthy from a torn ACL, Bourne is signed for this year and two more, with base salaries of $5.5 million for each of the next two years. Pittsburgh needs a weapon opposite George Pickens. Bourne isn’t flashy but he’s been good for a long time, going for 406 yards in eight games last season before getting injured.
New Orleans Saints: Trade DE Cameron Jordan to 49ers for sixth-round pick
Again, the Saints have been reluctant to part with their veterans, but this team won’t win many games with this current roster, and that includes a healthy Derek Carr. They’re a middling team with Carr and a really bad team without him. Trading Jordan would allow him to chase a Super Bowl with the 49ers and start a new era in New Orleans. Jordan, 35, did everything he could to win it all in New Orleans, but it just hasn’t worked out. Let him make plays for a contender next to Nick Bosa. Jordan was shut out from the box score in Sunday’s loss against the Chargers and hasn’t recorded a sack this season.
New York Giants: Trade WR Darius Slayton to Ravens for sixth-round pick
The Ravens have scored many points this season, but they shouldn’t settle at wide receiver. Rashod Bateman shouldn’t be trusted to be a consistent playmaker for the rest of the season and Zay Flowers has tended to go quiet at times. Lamar Jackson might need to generate 30-plus points in the postseason with a struggling defense. Slayton would help open up the playbook and create favorable matchups for Flowers and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Slayton has gotten lost in New York with the emergence of receiving duo Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson.
New York Jets: Trade edge Haason Reddick to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for fifth-round pick
It’s time to accept reality. The Jets aren’t good. They haven’t been good in a dozen years. They’ve already sunk a third-round pick into Davante Adams, and should now get something back for a failed trade in the acquisition of Reddick. Tampa Bay will be fighting for the NFC South all year, and getting a pass rusher would help buoy an injured offense.
Philadelphia Eagles: Trade seventh-round pick to Panthers for LB Josey Jewell
Jewell would immediately help a thin linebacker group that has struggled for more than a year. It hasn’t worked out for Jewell in Carolina—one of many veterans who signed with the Panthers this offseason. But he recently returned from a three-game absence due to injury and appears ready to contribute to another team. Jewell was a reliable playmaker during six years with the Broncos (the 2023 season being one of the best in his career). Jewell had more than 100 tackles in each of his final two seasons in Denver. The Eagles have been starting Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun at linebacker this season.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Trade third-round pick to Rams for WR Cooper Kupp
If the Steelers want to get a big-name receiver, Kupp is an intriguing choice. He’s 31 years old and has been slowed by injuries over the past three years, sitting out 17 games since the start of 2022. Still, if the Rams take on some of Kupp’s salary, Pittsburgh would be wise to kick the tires on a Super Bowl champ and the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.
San Francisco 49ers: Trade third-round pick to Dolphins for S Jevon Holland
The 49ers’ offense has garnered most of the spotlight this season due to the many injuries to the skill-position players. But the 49ers have had a slow start to the season partly because the defense has disappointed. Perhaps this is the second consecutive year San Francisco makes a splash trade for a defensive player ahead of the trade deadline. Last year, Chase Young helped the 49ers get to the Super Bowl. Holland, a pending free agent, could do the same for the 2024 49ers. Holland could be on the market if the Dolphins don’t have plans to re-sign him in the offseason. They already committed plenty of money to a handful of players in Miami. But the 49ers and other interested teams would need to keep an eye on the severity of Holland’s knee injury.
Seattle Seahawks: Trade fourth-round pick to Jaguars for S Andre Cisco
The Seahawks could improve their secondary by adding a quality player like Cisco, who has made 41 career starts since being drafted by the Jaguars in 2021. The Jaguars probably don’t have plans to re-sign Cisco amid another losing season in Jacksonville. This team has to be selective about who it commits to long term after handing Trevor Lawrence plenty of money this summer. The Seahawks need to capitalize on this opportunity to improve a defense that has had mixed results during coach Mike Macdonald’s first season in Seattle. Cisco has 39 total tackles and one interception this season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Trade seventh-round pick to Browns for WR Elijah Moore
The Buccaneers desperately need help at wide receiver after getting very little production from the group during last week’s loss to the Falcons—the first game without injured receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Moore would immediately keep the Buccaneers’ playoff hopes alive while they wait for Evans to recover from his hamstring injury. Godwin sustained a season-ending leg injury in the Week 7 loss against the Ravens. Moore has 30 catches for 221 yards this season, and recorded eight catches for 85 yards in last week’s win against Baltimore.
Tennessee Titans: Trade WR Tyler Boyd to Lions for seventh-round pick
Tennessee hoped to surprise this year, but it didn’t happen with shabby quarterback play and a crush of injuries. With that in mind, the Titans ought to move Boyd, who is 30 years old and slated for free agency. While Detroit has ample weaponry, Boyd is an experienced hand in the slot who gives Jared Goff another trustworthy target.
Washington Commanders: Trade sixth-round pick to Jets for WR Mike Williams
Williams made a career of making acrobatic catches downfield for the Chargers before joining the Jets this season. He could return to being a big-play threat with rookie Jayden Daniels, who’s already one of the best deep-ball throwers in the league. Daniels has made it work with McLaurin as his main target, but the Commanders have a thin group of pass catchers. Williams fell out of the Jets’ rotation after they acquired Adams earlier this month. Williams has 11 catches for 160 yards and no touchdowns this season. Williams, the 2017 first-round pick, had 309 catches, 4,806 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns during seven seasons with the Chargers.