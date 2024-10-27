Raiders Owner Mark Davis Doubles Down on Maxx Crosby Trade Decision
Rumors have been circulating that the Las Vegas Raiders could be open to trading star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. But owner Mark Davis wants everyone to know once again that this is not a possibility.
Davis sent an email to ESPN reiterating that the Raiders plan to keep Crosby. Here's what he wrote: "We're Not Trading Maxx Crosby. Before Or After The Trade Deadline!!!"
Davis told reporters almost two weeks ago that a Crosby trade is "not happening," but the rumors only picked up once the team traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets. But, it doesn't sound like the Raiders will have another big move before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.
Crosby also told reporters in early October that he has no intentions of playing anywhere else.
Through six games, Crosby's tallied 23 tackles, 14 of which have been solo tackles. He's also totaled 6.5 sacks, which places him tied for sixth in the league right now.
The Raiders hope to finally move on from these rumors and instead focus on Sunday's AFC West showdown against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.