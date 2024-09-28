Packers' Jordan Love Expected to Play After Two-Week Absence Due to Injury
After a two-week absence due to an MCL injury he suffered during the Green Bay Packers' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Packers star quarterback Jordan Love is expected to make his return to the field in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news.
Love, 25, was able to return to the practice field in preparation for Week 3 but was ultimately ruled out. He was a limited participant in practice once again this week and showcased increased mobility.
"Yeah, definitely," Love said when asked by reporters earlier this week if his mobility had improved. "I feel like I'm getting better every day, moving around, getting out there practicing and feeling better."
The Packers certainly need Love, who inked a four-year, $220 million contract extension with Green Bay in July, to be as close to 100 percent as possible with the 3-0 Vikings coming to town for a critical divisional clash early on in the season.