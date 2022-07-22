5 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Special Teams Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is synonymous with excellence. The Green Bay Packers’ special teams are synonymous with incompetence. Maybe the hiring of venerable special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will change that. With the first practice of training camp set for July 27, here is a preview of the special teams.

Packers Special Teams Depth Chart

K Mason Crosby was the hottest kicker on the planet for two-plus seasons. In 2019, he made 22-of-24 field-goal attempts. In 2020, he made all 16 field-goal attempts. In Week 3 of the 2021 season, Crosby beat the 49ers on the final play with a 51-yarder. When he made two field goals in Week 4 against Pittsburgh, he extended his franchise-record streak to 24 in a row. But the wheels came off from there. By season’s end, he was 25-of-34 on field goals with a league-worst nine misses.

K Gabe Brkic was signed in June. Will he be a challenger to Crosby? A camp leg to keep the soon-to-be 38-year-old fresh? Or the future of the position? As a senior at Oklahoma, Brkic was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in the nation. He made 20-of-26 field-goal attempts. Leg strength is not an issue. He tied for the NCAA lead with five field goals from 50-plus yards and tied the FBS single-game record with three field goals from beyond 50 yards against Tulane.